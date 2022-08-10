Joe Biden celebrated the fall in inflation in the United States and Wall Street responded with strong rises

The president of the United States, Joe Biden (REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein)

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, celebrated the fall in inflation in the North American countryafter the latest data was known showing a drop of 8.5% in July largely due to falling gas and power prices. “He’s taken a breather”affirmed the president.

On the other hand, Stocks opened higher on Wall Street. At 4:30 p.m. (GMT), the S&P 500 rose 1.79%, the Dow Jones 1.40% and the Nasdaq grew 2.42%.

The Labor Department reported that US inflation in July fell to 8.5%from the maximum of four decades of the previous month, 9.1%, since gasoline prices dropped significantlywhich could make the Federal Reserve less aggressive in raising interest rates.

But everything above 8% it is “still too high” for the Fed, said Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank.

“The fight against inflation is far from over,” Tan said before the inflation data was released.

Although some indications suggest that inflation will ease in the coming months, likely to remain well above 2% annual target from the Fed well into next year and perhaps into 2024. Chairman Jerome Powell has said the Fed needs to see a series of declining monthly core inflation readings before considering pausing its rate hikes.

The Federal Reserve has raised its short-term interest rate at its last four rate-setting meetingsincluding a three-quarter point rise in both June and July, the first increases of that magnitude since 1994. Investors are expecting another 0.75 percentage point rise in September, after last week’s data showed that hiring was stronger than expected.

Investors fear efforts by the Federal Reserve and other central banks in Europe and Asia to cool inflation could derail global economic growth.

Federal Reserve officials acknowledge that the US economy is in danger of slipping into recession, but some point to the strength of the labor market as evidence that it can tolerate more rate hikes.

Families and companies are the ones that have most noticed the relief in their gas and energy bills. The gasoline index fell 7.7% in July, and the energy index fell 4.6%. Airfares fell for the second month in a row, and used car prices also fell slightly.

Faced with the drop in energy prices, food prices continued to rise, 1.1% in one month.

