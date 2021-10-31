Joe Biden, communion at St Patrick’s Church. “Iran? The best solution is the diplomatic one “

A busy day for Joe Biden , whose limousine was run several times by the Romans today in the streets of the center. The US president also received communion in St. Patrick’s Church during the mass he attended with his wife Jill, the day after he told reporters that Pope Francis told him he should continue to receive the Eucharist. The mass was celebrated by Reverend Joe Ciccone, in an English-speaking church near the US embassy. Abc and other US media report this.

Joe Biden has the “belief” that “the diplomatic solution is the best solution” to prevent Iran from manufacturing the nuclear weapon. This was reported by a White House source, after the summit between Joe Biden and the leaders of Great Britain, France and Germany in view of the resumption of negotiations to return to the Iranian nuclear agreement. “We would like them to start as urgently as possible,” Biden said.

Biden has a meeting with Erdogan tomorrow. On the agenda, reports a White House source, Syria, Libya, Turkey’s desire for various missile defense systems, including the Russian S-400, and the country’s ambition to purchase American F16 fighters. For Biden also had a brief meeting today on the sidelines of the G20 with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Deputy Chancellor Olaf Scholz, his probable successor. An opportunity for the president, informs a White House source, to speak with Scholz, who is about to form the new German government.

“It was an honor to meet Pope Francis again yesterday in the Vatican. His compassion and his defense for the poor and those suffering from hunger, conflict and persecution is a guiding star for the world. May his example be with us in everyday life ». US President Joe Biden writes on Twitter about his meeting with the Pope yesterday in the Vatican.