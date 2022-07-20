Joe Biden could declare a climate emergency in the US this week – USA – International

US media report that the president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, would be considering declaring a national climate emergency this weekdespite the fact that one of the key members of the Democratic caucus has already expressed his disagreement about it.

This was announced by the newspaper ‘Washington Post’, which cited three anonymous sources who would be familiar with the matter.

According to the media the announcement would include a series of actions and measures to curb the emissions that cause warming global.

We are considering all options and no decision has been made

In a statement, sent by a White House official to the American newspaper, the president’s firmness regarding the decision would cost: “The president made it clear that if the Senate does not act to address the climate crisis and strengthen our national industry of clean energy, he will do it”.

Let’s remember that Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a key vote to advance Biden’s legislative agenda, informed his party colleagues last Thursday that he will not support the president’s plans regarding climate change policies and tax increases.

Joe Manchin, key vote for Joe Biden in the US Senate.

According to several US media outlets that quoted sources from the Democratic Party, Manchin was blunt in his opposition to increasing spending on the fight against climate change and raising tax burdens on companies and the rich.

These two provisions are key in the package that Biden and the Democrats wanted to approve before the legislative elections in November to try to gain some breath in an electoral race that is tremendously complicated, with the president’s approval rating at a minimum.

The lack of support from Manchin was already the main element that brought down what should have been the first major economic project of the Biden government, baptized as ‘Rebuild Better’, with a budget of around 1.75 billion dollars and that didn’t work out.

The importance of Manchin to Biden’s agenda

Manchin – a Democrat who represents the very conservative state of West Virginia – is a key vote to advance any measure in the Senate given its current tight composition, in which exactly half of the senators are Republicans and the other half are Democrats.

When there is a tie in a vote, the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, is the one who has the casting vote to tip the balance in favor of the progressives, but for this it is necessary that absolutely all the Democrats -including Manchin- vote as a group.

What can Biden do?

Pressed by the possibility, the president’s special coordinator for international energy affairs, Amos Hochstein, told CNN on Tuesday that there was “speculation in the press about what the president will do,” but that for now, the administration is focused on preserve ongoing work to address climate change and “accelerate the transition” to emission-free energy.

The White House deliberations come at a time when many Democrats on Capitol Hill are poised to put behind their yearlong strategy of advancing climate legislation — with hundreds of millions of dollars in clean energy tax credits — – through a fast-track budget process.

it frees the president to use the full powers of the executive branch.” And those full powers certainly include a climate emergency.

“The possibility of enacting the legislation is dead,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon.

Senator Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts and author of the Green New Deal, has pressured the White House to seize emergency authority. “I have argued that it is time for urgent action,” Markey said Monday.

“I hope your actions are as bold as the problem requires.” In declaring a national emergency, Biden can call on more than 100 special powers, typically designed to deal with hurricanes, terrorist attacks and other unforeseen events.

However, some defenders of the government have warned against this initiative, warning that some measures could be annulled by the federal courts considering that it is an inadmissible detour to avoid Congress.

Even without an emergency declaration, Biden can use the purchasing power of the federal government to force clean energy purchases. He can also use the authority of other laws to clamp down on methane emissions from oil wells and impose tough new emissions controls on cars.

Joe Biden, President of the United States, after his diplomatic meeting in Arabia.

Using laws normally reserved for national catastrophes to address an ongoing climate crisis would also be controversial.

But it is a powerful way for Biden to show that he is committed to meeting the threat, even amid inaction from the highly divided Congress, and to give that signal ahead of the crucial midterm elections in November. .

Even if Biden were to declare a climate emergency, he could exercise his new powers in targeted ways, for example by trying to increase clean energy production, said Benjamin Salisbury, director of research at Height Capital Markets.

Larger measures, such as capping the production, transportation and consumption of fossil fuels, “could be vulnerable to legal challenge,” Salisbury said Tuesday in a research note for clients.

