Joe Biden drives the Hummer EV, the new American electric off-roader. The video- Corriere.it

The GM group brand focuses on zero-emission engines and cutting-edge technical systems such as the one that allows you to move diagonally, thanks to the four-wheel steering. The SUV arrives in 2023, but there is already the pick-up, tested by the US president

Once upon a time Hummer… Fortunately, the brand in the hands of General Motors not only survived (against forecasts), but the Detroit group has decided to put it back on track, under the Gmc brand, the division dedicated to pick-ups and heavy vehicles.

An off-road 2.0 The plus of the Hummer EV – also from a marketing point of view – represented by the crab mode that allows the Hummer to replicate the typical movement of the crab. The system allows you to use the four steering wheels and electric power to move freely diagonally at low speeds, with all four wheels turning to point to the same trajectory. In theory this is a feature designed to greatly increase maneuverability on trails but has also been tested in traffic.

350 km of autonomy the most original feature of a project which in its design tries to recall the volumes of the classic Hummer, but that driven by three electric motors – apparently there is also a version for two – installed in two traction units. Five and a half meters long, the Hummer GMC EV has an incredible power of 842 Cv delivered by the electric powertrain which distributes its 1,200 Nm of torque to all four wheels through a sophisticated and modern all-wheel drive system. Despite its over 4,000 kg weight it has sports performance, with a 0.100 km / h in 3.5 seconds and a range of 350 km.

Ultra Vision Super Cruise In addition to crab mode, the Hummer GMC EV can count on adaptive suspension with air suspension, for absolute off-road capabilities, anticipated by a wading depth of 61 cm and the standard presence of 35 “wheels on 18” rims. Then there will be the UltraVision system that allows you to check the ground underneath the car to avoid obstacles, through 18 external views. And it will also have the Super Cruise developed by GM for assisted driving that it promises to be able to take your hands off the wheel on over 320,000 kilometers of American roads, considered suitable by GMC, on which the Hummer EV will manage the gear autonomously and will also be able to change lanes. The first deliveries in 2023, the prices from 100 thousand dollars.

