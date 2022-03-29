Joe Biden faces problems on his return from Europe after polls that do not support him

Washington – With the last nine words of an impassioned speech on Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, President Joe Biden it created a troubling distraction, undermining his effectiveness at a time when he has returned to the United States to deal with restless Americans who strongly disapprove of his performance on issues that are of great importance to them.

His comment outside the written speech that the Russian president Vladimir Putin “he cannot stay in power” — a statement his advisers were quickly forced to clarify — overshadowed his overall message of consolidating the Western coalition that is pitting Moscow against each other.

It marked another frustrating moment for an administration that has struggled to regain its footing — and the support of the American electorate — amid an ongoing pandemic, rising inflation and an escalating foreign policy crisis that has raised the specter of a nuclear war.

Although he has forged a united front to punish Russia with sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine, polls show that Americans feel no better about his leadership at a time when the bloody war continues. In the meantimeDemocrats are at risk of losing control of Congress in the midterm elections in November, leaving Biden with limited opportunities to advance a domestic progressive agenda that remains stalled.

The president is about to secure the confirmation of the first black woman, Ketanji Brown Jackson, in the federal Supreme Court, but there is no clear path forward for him to fulfill other campaign promises around the right to vote, a reform of the criminal justice system and the fight against climate change. Although polls show that Jackson has broad support from the population, this has not helped to improve Biden’s position among voters with less than eight months to go before the midterm elections, which the Republicans intend to make look like a referendum. on the president’s performance.

The White House has been forced to devote much of its messaging to the war in Russia, but Biden will seek to put some of his national priorities in the spotlight this week.

He is scheduled to present a new budget proposal on Monday, which includes a renewed focus on reducing the federal deficit and a proposal to increase taxes on the wealthiest sector of the population.

If approved by Congress, which is far from a fact, families with assets greater than $100 million—a measure of their wealth, not their income—would have to pay a minimum tax of 20% of their income..

The additional earnings could help keep the deficit in check and fund some of Biden’s national priorities, including expanding entitlement programs. So far, there is little or no evidence of Republican support for the measure, and even some Democrats have shown little enthusiasm for the idea.

The president’s popularity ratings do not help his cause. Just 34% of Americans believe Biden is doing a good job on the economy, which is often the top issue for voters in an election year.according to a poll released Thursday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

His controversial statement about Putin in his speech in Warsaw didn’t help either. The White House was quick to clarify that Biden was not calling for “regime change,” but by the next day it was clear that his sweeping statement had caused some of the first cracks in unity among NATO nations that have just met in Brussels for an emergency summit.

Some of America’s main allies in Western Europe, including France and Germany, are often more cautious than Washington about how to confront Russia. Until Saturday night, Biden had weighed his words carefully. french president Emmanuel Macron He said that Biden’s statements could make it difficult to resolve the conflict.

“I would not use those terms, because I am still talking to President Putin. Because, what do we want to do collectively? I ask. “We want to stop the war that Russia launched in Ukraine without going to war and without escalating it.”

Biden has enjoyed rare bipartisan support for his handling of the Ukraine crisis. But some Republicans who have generally supported his position on the crisis took him to task for his comments.

The senator James Rischthe ranking Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, dryly declared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday: “Please, Mr. President, don’t go off script.”

For his part, Republican Senator Rob Portman told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Biden’s latest comment “applies to Russian propagandists and Vladimir Putin.”

Secretary of State, Anthony Blinkenwas forced to further clarify Biden’s words during a trip to the Middle East, where his goal was to focus on entrenching American alliances as the administration seeks to reach a renewed nuclear deal with Iran.

At a news conference in Jerusalem, Blinken said Biden meant that “Putin should not be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else.”

Even as Biden seemed to go too far for some allies with his speech, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy he didn’t seem very comforted by it. He accused Western nations of lacking the courage to confront Russia, criticizing “their shifting responsibility over who and how should provide fighter jets” and other weapons to the Ukrainian military.

The speech in Warsaw was the third, and by far the most consequential, of the times on his tour that Biden aides had to intervene to clarify his remarks.

During a news conference in Brussels on Thursday, he said the United States would respond “proportionally” if Putin used chemical weapons in Ukraine. The next day, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the president meant “we will respond accordingly,” not that Washington would use chemical weapons.

And then, while speaking with soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division who were recently deployed to Poland, Biden seemed to hint that they would go to Ukraine. Speaking about the value of the Ukrainians, the president declared: “Look how they are responding. And you will see it when you are there.”

Later, The White House reiterated that Biden has no intention of deploying troops to Ukraine, something the president himself has insisted on since the conflict began.

While on the campaign trail two years ago, Biden repeatedly told voters that “a president’s words do matter,” promising that his foreign policy experience would be of benefit to the country on the international stage.

There is no doubt that Biden has been able to maintain an unusual unity among the allies during this war. But by speaking with more passion than caution — particularly during his speech in Warsaw — the president also reminded Americans of his propensity for misstatement at a difficult time in his presidency.

Just 26% of Americans trust Biden to be able to handle a crisis or the military, according to last week’s AP-NORC poll. There has also been a mixed response regarding Biden’s stance on Russia. Although Americans are reluctant to involve the country in another foreign crisis, they have also watched in horror as Putin continues to devastate Ukrainian cities despite a series of tough sanctions.

Only 36% declared that Biden’s position has been “more or less correct”, while 56% assure that the president has not been tough enough with Russia.