Joe Biden: “If I were in Puerto Rico I would vote for statehood”

Washington D.C.. – The president of United States, Joe Bidenhe said Tuesday, in a conversation with the Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jennifer Gonzalezthat “if I were in Puerto Rico I would vote for statehood.”

Biden’s expression was confirmed by Commissioner González and can be heard quite clearly in a recording of the C-SPAN broadcast.

Commissioner González spoke with President Biden as he left the floor of the House of Representatives after offering his message on the situation in the United States on Tuesday night.

“He recognized me. Obviously I spoke to him about statehood, about the bill (1522 of the Lower House), about how important it is to honor the vote of the people of Puerto Rico and that today we were celebrating the 105th anniversary of American citizenship. He told me that he supports statehood for Puerto Rico”González said, after a press conference with Governor Pedro Pierluisi, a dozen congressmen, legislators from the New Progressive Party (PNP) and elected delegates to lobby for statehood in which a claim was made in favor of the pro-statehood legislation pending in Congress.

When asked if he claimed that he had disregarded the status issue, González said that he indicated that this “is the time to turn into action” his expressions on statehood for Puerto Rico.

At a campaign event in Kissimmee (Florida), in September 2020, the then presidential candidate Biden stated that he intended to work “with representatives who support each of the status options in Puerto Rico in a fair and binding process so that they can determine their own status.

But, in addition, he said that “statehood would be the most effective means of ensuring that the residents of Puerto Rico are treated equally, with the same representation at the federal level,” recognizing that “the people of Puerto Rico must decide, and the government The federal government must respect its decision and act on it.”

“Moving towards a future of renewal and respect is not fully possible without addressing the issue of Puerto Rico’s political status, which has been debated for decades. As president, Biden will work with the representatives who support each of the status options in Puerto Rico to initiate a fair and binding process for them to determine their own status,” indicates the language included in the campaign plan of the now president of the United States. .

However, when the White House interagency task force on Puerto Rico was reactivated last summer – after the 2020 referendum in which statehood obtained 52.5% of the vote – President Biden’s office maintained that the efforts of the administration would focus on the recovery of the Island and that they would not deal with the issue of status, which they consider corresponds to Congress.

“(The status issue) is not where we are putting our energy. We have an island in crisis. We think that the most correct thing at this moment, as Executive Branch, is not the status per se. That’s up to Congress. It seems to us that the most pertinent thing is to deal with the restructuring of Puerto Rico, but more than reconstruction…provide the tools”said Puerto Rican Gretchen Sierra Zorita, deputy director for Puerto Rico and the territories of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

On Tuesday, the Power4PuertoRico coalition criticized President Biden for promising to promote “a fair and inclusive self-determination process, but his White House Task Force on Puerto Rico is excluding this from its scope of work.”