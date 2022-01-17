Joe Biden in stormy waters. What can save him from sinking

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images US President Joe Biden speaks about how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild the US and the progress made since he signed the bill into law, in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 14, 2022. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

When Joseph R. Biden took office in the White House following the storm of the assault on Congress by a crowd of pro-Trump demonstrators, he vowed to steer the United States out of the troubled waters of the pandemic crisis and bring it back to the center of the world. international relations.

Between pandemic and conservative pressures

A year later, however, Biden is sailing in rough waters. Important as it was, foreign policy remained in the background – with the significant but brief exception of Afghanistan – during the first year of his presidency. Internal affairs have absorbed most of his attention. The results, however, are in chiaroscuro.

Initially, the fight against Covid-19 was a success. Biden has put a lot of energy into the vaccination campaign, which until late spring 2021 saw the United States at the forefront of the international arena. The Administration has also taken safeguards such as the use of face masks and social distancing in federal buildings and on public transportation. Contagions and daily fatalities have dropped dramatically.

Things got worse over the summer when the Delta variant emerged and quickly became dominant. With the arrival of Omicron in the autumn, the situation worsened further. The infections soared, highlighting the shortcomings of public policies (in the autumn, for example, the production of tampons was seriously delayed) and putting hospitals under enormous pressure (also due to a shortage of staff).

The impact of the new variants has been largely exacerbated by the abrupt slowdown of the vaccination campaign during the summer and by the stubborn refusal of many state authorities to adopt elementary precautionary measures (starting with the use of the mask indoors). Opposition to anti-covid measures has been led mainly by Republicans, spurred on by a conservative electorate critical of the vaccine, intolerant of restrictions and extremely hostile to the democratic administration. Even the Supreme Court, in which conservative judges have a supermajority (6-3), hindered Biden’s efforts, invalidating his directive that required vaccination or continued testing for workers in large companies. With a modest growth curve, the vaccination rate (two doses) in the United States (62%) is now among the lowest in Western countries.

The shadow of inflation on the economy

The recovery of the covid promises new difficulties on the economy front, on which Biden’s performance in its first year is also almost unrivaled. Estimated growth for 2021 is 5.6%, companies are posting record profits and financial markets have grown at a rapid pace, as has consumer credit. The labor market is also more than robust: wages are growing sharply and, with an unemployment rate of 3.9%, the economy is close to full employment. Biden can claim credit for having contributed to the reopening and recovery of the economy with the vaccination campaign and the support for families and the unemployed guaranteed by the $ 1900 billion allocated by the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in March.

Yet, the air in the United States – at least according to the media and polls – is one of concern rather than trust. The reason is the surge in inflation, which rose by 7% in December, the highest rate in forty years now. Causes include disruptions in global commodity supply chains following the covid crisis and rising energy demand. It is possible that Biden’s fiscal stimulus, the third after the two launched under Donald Trump, is partly responsible given that it has kept consumption high even in times of crisis. After insisting for months that this was a passing phenomenon, the Biden Administration now faces the prospect of a Fed hike in interest rates, which risks slowing growth.

The “too” moderate Democrats

If the economy fails again, it would be the coup de grace to Democrats’ hopes of retaining a majority in the House and perhaps even in the Senate in the mid-term elections in November. Biden also pays for the dissatisfaction of the progressive electorate for failing to get Congress to pass the Social Reforms of the so-called Build Back Better Act (childcare, paid vacation, increase in nurseries, free access to public colleges and subsidies for education). health insurance) and two laws protecting the right to vote.

In both cases, Biden paid for the fact that Democrats only have fifty seats in the Senate out of a hundred. Certainly they can count on Vice-President Kamala Harris, who as President of the Senate can vote to break a deadlock, but only if the Democrats vote together and in any case only for the laws that pertain to spending. For all the others, on the other hand, a supermajority of sixty votes is needed to circumvent the filibuster of the Republicans. Despite his best efforts, Biden failed to overcome the reservations of the more moderate Democrats in the Senate, Joe Manchin (West Virginia) and Kyrstin Sinema (Arizona). The first opposed social reforms and the second opposed the abolition of flibustering, necessary for Democrats to pass laws to protect the vote.

Without social reforms in the pipeline, it will be very difficult for Democrats to mobilize their electorate. And without the laws to protect the vote, Republicans will take advantage of measures, introduced in several key states, which make it more difficult to vote for basically democratic minorities, increase the political control of the authorities responsible for certifying elections, or redesign the constituencies in a way Conservative candidates are preferred.

What can save Biden

The failure of Biden’s social and civil rights agenda has overshadowed the approval in November of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which provides for investments of approximately $ 1200 billion in aqueducts, roads, railways, airports, ports as well as in green technologies. Yet this is an exceptional result, not only for the amount of funds allocated (well above the fiscal stimulus that Barack Obama approved after the 2008 financial crisis, for example), but also because it is the first major federal infrastructure plan by 1960s. Furthermore, the law passed by a bipartisan vote in Congress, a completely extraordinary circumstance in today’s hyperpolarized American political landscape.

The infrastructure plan will begin to bear fruit in the course of 2022. The hope for Biden, which has collapsed in the polls (the average gives it at 41-42%), is that this will offset the negative effects on the economy of the expected rise in interest rates (which should, however, bring inflation back under control). Biden must also aim for a relaxation of the covid by the summer, as well as bet on the fact that the progressive electorate can be mobilized by denouncing the voting restrictions adopted in so many republican-led states (another important variable is the potential mobilization against the sentence of the Supreme Court, expected in June, which could decree that abortion is no longer a constitutional right).

Only the combination of these factors can ensure that Democrats retain control of at least one of the two chambers (probably the Senate). Otherwise, starting in January 2023 Biden will find himself dealing with a Republican majority Congress that will not only block his legislative agenda entirely, but will hinder its work in every way to weaken it in view of the presidential elections of 2024.

