Joe Biden insulted live during the traditional call for Christmas greetings

The traditional phone call from the White House – Joe Biden and his wife Jill have followed the tradition of talking to some people calling a special line following the journey of Santa Claus, run since 1955 by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad). In videoconference from the White House, they were put in contact with a man who said his name was Jared, a father of four. After chatting briefly with the children about the gifts ordered and urging them to go to bed before midnight, Biden spoke to the father.

The insult to Biden used by Trump supporters – Concluding the conversation, the American president wished “a wonderful Christmas” to his interlocutor, who replied “I wish you a wonderful Christmas too, Merry Christmas”, and then ended by saying “Let’s go Brandon”. “I agree,” Biden replied, with no further reaction to that code phrase that actually means “Fuck Joe Biden”. Although it was not clear whether the president immediately grasped the reference, Jill on the other hand laughed in embarrassment and widened her eyes.

The video goes viral – The video extracted from this exchange went viral on social networks, with some internet users acknowledging the president for being impassive.

The meaning of “Let’s go Brandon” – It all started in October with the mistake of an NBC reporter during an interview with racing driver Brandon Brown, after his victory on a Nascar circuit. Raising his voice to cover those rising from the stands, he says, “And you can hear the crowd singing, come on Brandon!” But a chorus had actually risen from the crowd, clearly singing “fuck Joe Biden!” The expression “Let’s go Brandon” quickly became a slogan for insulting Biden without uttering the “F word”, a banned swear word. In addition to Trump supporters, many Republican politicians have also resorted to this formula.