Joe Biden insulted, the live reaction of the US president – Il Tempo

December 25, 2021

“Fuck Joe“,”Thank you“. This is the delicate exchange of good wishes between the President of the United States Joe Biden and an American citizen. It all happened during a phone call. It is tradition for the President of the United States and the first lady, in this case Jill Biden, to exchange greetings with those who call on a special line following the journey of Santa Claus, managed since 1955 by the North American Aerospace Defense Command. Things seemed to be going well when the president and first lady were put in touch with a person who said his name was Jared and father of four. Exchange of greetings and mutual wishes for “a wonderful Christmas”.

Too bad that Jared has closed the call by saying: “Let’s go Brandon” and Biden: “I agree”. What’s the oddity? As “Corriere.it” recalls, “Let’s go Brandon” is a code phrase used by Trump supporters to insult the current American president. The alarm clock Jill has had a jolt of embarrassment, while “Sleepy” Joe seems not to have understood that he has been insulted in worldwide so much so that he still asks a question, but the staff of the White House promptly interrupted the call. It should be remembered that “Let’s go Brandon” became a coded insult in October following a gaffe by a NBC reporter. Driver Brandon Brown had just won a Nascar race and the correspondent said, “You can hear the crowd singing ‘come on Brandon! In fact, however, you can hear F *** Joe Biden singing quite clearly! ”. Since then Republicans and especially Donald Trump’s bitter supporters have used that expression to offend the White House tenant.

from Giada Oricchio