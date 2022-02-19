Joe Biden is expected to issue an executive order on crypto and CBDC next week

The White House will reportedly issue an executive order next week for government agencies to study different aspects of the digital asset space with the goal of creating a comprehensive regulatory framework.

In a note on Thursday Yahoo! Finance, Jennifer Schoenberger said that an official familiar with the matter within the Biden administration revealed that the executive order could come as soon as next week. President Biden’s directive would reportedly direct the Attorney General’s Office, the State Department and the Treasury Department to study the possible implementation of a digital currency issued by the US central bank.

What’s more, the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy – the newly appointed Alondra Nelson – would provide an assessment on the infrastructure needed for the United States to have a digital dollar. The agency is reportedly scheduled to issue a report to the US President on the distributed ledger technology within 180 days, with an update on its environmental impact expected in 545 days.

According to the executive order, the Financial Stability Oversight Board will study financial stability issues stemming from the introduction of cryptocurrencies. The Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency will study measures to protect the markets and will report to the President on methods to mitigate risks regarding cryptocurrencies.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Trade Commission and the Attorney General’s Office will study the impact of digital assets on market competition. The director and president of the first two agencies listed, respectively, will review privacy concerns in this space.

In all, the executive order — the 81st President Biden has signed since taking office in January 2021 — would apparently be used to develop a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets in the United States. The previous administration issued 220 executive orders over four years, while President Barack Obama issued 276 orders during his two terms.

Source: Pexels

Cryptocurrencies have been infrequently mentioned in executive orders during the history of the United States. The technology has only been around for the last three administrations.

In March 2018, Donald Trump issued an order that prohibited United States residents from participating in transactions of “any digital currency, digital currency, or digital token” launched by the government of Venezuela, referring to the country’s Petro token. The former president also mentioned “digital currency fraud” in a July 2018 order establishing a task force addressing market integrity and consumer fraud.

Another order issued by President Obama in 2015 hinted that authorities could seize digital assets related to “significant malicious activity enabled by cyberspace.” The executive action essentially allowed officials to seize “funds or other assets” without “prior notice of listing or determination” under the National Emergencies Act. In March 2021, President Biden extended the order through April 2022. Since then, the Justice Department and other government agencies have formed a task force to track and seize digital assets related to illicit transactions.

Keep reading: