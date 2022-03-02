Joe Biden mentions Guatemala in the State of the Union address and talks about the immigration situation – Prensa Libre

1 hour and 11 minutes into his speech, President Biden referred to his administration’s efforts to promote freedom and justice, mentioning that the border needs to be secured and the immigration system improved.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, offered his first State of the Union address to the US Congress last Tuesday, March 1, in which he gave his vision of the country and discussed various issues, including work with partners to address migration to that country.

“If we want to promote freedom and justice, we need to secure the border and fix the immigration system,” Biden said, after which he was applauded by congressmen from his party.

“As you can imagine, we can do both. At our border, we have installed new technology like state-of-the-art scanners to better detect drug smuggling,” she detailed.

Guatemala in Biden’s speech

The mention he makes of Guatemala is when he refers to the fact that the United States has established joint patrols with Mexico and Guatemala “to catch more human traffickers.”

“We are implementing dedicated immigration judges so families fleeing persecution and violence can hear their cases faster,” Biden said in his speech.

On the refugee issue of immigration, Biden said: “We are securing commitments and supporting partners in South and Central America to welcome more refugees and secure their own borders.”

“We can do all of this while keeping alight the torch of freedom that has brought generations of immigrants to this land – my ancestors and many of yours. Provide a path to citizenship for Dreamers, those with temporary status, farmworkers and essential workers,” Biden said to applause from attendees.

He also referred to the need to review the laws of the United States, so that companies have the workers they need and families do not wait decades to reunite.

“It’s not just the right thing to do, it’s the economically smart thing to do. That’s why immigration reform is supported by everyone from labor unions to religious leaders to the US Chamber of Commerce. Let’s do it once and for all,” Biden concluded on that topic.

Government says it is a recognition

In the social networks of President Alejandro Giammattei, a message could be read in English and Spanish in which he says: “We are pleased that @POTUS @JoeBiden recognized Guatemala’s efforts in the fight against the terrible scourge of migrant smuggling during his State of the Union address.”