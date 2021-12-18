World

Joe Biden mourns his wife and daughter, who died as they went to buy the Christmas tree

Touching journey back into the most painful memories for US President Joe Biden, who together with First Lady Jill and the whole family visited the grave of his first wife Neilla and daughter Naomi Christine, who died exactly 49 years ago in a car crash. The woman was 30, the girl only 13 months.

The tragedy occurred in December 1972, on the way to go to buy the Christmas tree that was supposed to decorate the residence of the then senator from Delaware, fresh from election.

In the same incident, the eldest children of the future US president, Beau and Hunter, then aged 4 and 3, were seriously injured.

Biden raised them alone for five years. Then in 1977 the second marriage with Jill Jacobs, from which the number one of the White House had another daughter, Ashley, born in 1981.

The incident in which Neilla and Naomi Christine lost their lives is not the only tragedy that marked the life of the Washington leader.

In 2015, his eldest son Beau, who survived the 1972 accident, died at the age of 46 of a brain tumor, discovered while campaigning to become governor of Delaware, when his father Joe was in charge of the post of deputy to then President Barack Obama.

