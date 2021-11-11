Joe Biden, not just his fart. Avocado and drugs, disconcerting rumors from the global warming summit – Libero Quotidiano





Cop26 will end tomorrow, UN conference on climate change in progress a Glasgow, Scotland October 31st. It will probably be remembered as one of the most inconclusive summits in history.It is worth highlighting some of the most salient and involuntarily comic moments that occurred in the twelve days that should have marked an epochal turning point in environmental policies.

BLABLABLA To attend the event, politicians and business executives came aboard over 400 private jets, which emitted 13,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, surpassing the emissions of an average 1,600 Scots for a full year. If they had to compensate for the damage they caused with their trip, they should start planting trees from here to eternity.

THE JOKE After refusing to sign the pledge to eliminate the use of coal agreed by 40 countries, Australia has announced that it will continue to sell coal “for decades into the future”. Australia is not the only large country that has not signed up: China, India and the United States, major consumers of coal, are also they did not join the signatories of the international agreement. In practice, one third of the planet will not cooperate.



THE SLEEPING CELL ]l President of the United States Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson they dozed off during the work of the UN Conference on Climate Change underway in Glasgow.

A FOOTBALL FOR THE ENVIRONMENT From 12 October, Uefa has been broadcasting a commercial against energy waste and in favor of sustainable behavior during Champions’ League matches. Too bad that the matches are played by the teams owned by sovereign funds of Qatar and Abu Dhabi, or the so-called petrostati, overflowers and masters of these teams thanks to the hard coal against which Uefa advertises. Not only that, but one of Uefa’s main sponsors is Gazprom.

SCARNIFIED FINNISHES In keeping with the current trend, the city of Helsinki will no longer serve meat at receptions, staff meetings and seminars, replacing it with vegetarian dishes and sustainable local seafood. The goal is to reduce the ‘carbon footprint’ of the Finnish capital. The new rules, designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with products, do not only concern meat: coffee, tea, bananas and other foods will also have to come from fair trade producers. Additionally, oat milk will replace cow’s milk, while snacks and sodas can no longer be served in disposable containers.

THE AVOCADO OF DISTRUST In order not to put animals on the table, all that remains is to convert to vegetable food. But be careful: one of the vegan cult products, avocado, consumes more than one cow. To grow half a kilo (i.e. two or three medium-sized), 272 liters of water are needed. And the Mexican plantations are controlled by a drug cartel which is clearing more and more forests to obtain agricultural land.

GONE WITH THE WIND Whatever you eat or drink, it is better not to overdo it. Otherwise, unpleasant incidents such as the one that occurred to Joe Biden can occur who, according to the British press, it would have produced long and noisy intestinal gas emissions in the presence of the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker-Bowles.

WHEN IT WAS WORSE According to the skeptical Swedish environmentalist Bjørn Lomborg, a century ago, one million people per year were victims of storms, floods, droughts, fires and extreme temperatures each year. Over the next 100 years, deaths from those causes decreased by 96%, or 18,000 in total. In 2020, they dropped to 14,000.





ALL GREEN With the Fit for 55 program, the “climate change policy will be very expensive”, says the Center for European Policy Studies (CEPS) in Brussels, in a document stating that “EU taxpayers will have to finance ‘green’ steel, ‘green’ concrete, ‘green’ public procurement, ‘green’ infrastructure and compensation measures out of their own pockets the industry. European taxpayers will even pay the extra costs of imports, due to the tariff adjustment mechanism ». It is estimated that, by 2026, the average European family will pay 429 euros a year to finance the ecological transition.

USELESS EFFORTS And anyway, he admitted Jacob Werksman, chief negotiator for the European Commission at COP26, “extreme climatic events and sea level rise will probably continue to occur despite our best efforts as an international community to limit the growth of greenhouse gases.” Much ado about nothing.