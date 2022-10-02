Joe Biden officially announces that he will be in Puerto Rico this Monday with the first lady

Washington D.C. – President Joe Biden confirmed this Saturday night that he will travel to Puerto Rico on Monday in order to observe the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona and meet with local authorities.

Without giving further details, the White House indicated that Biden will be accompanied by the first lady Jill Biden.

The trip to Florida, to see on the ground the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, will take place on Wednesday.

The original plan was to go to Florida and Puerto Rico on the same Monday.

In turn, the plan has been for Air Force One to land at the Mercedita airport in Ponce. Although the White House has not announced that the presidential plane will arrive in Ponce, sources from the Biden administration and the government of Puerto Rico have confirmed that this has been the intention. Biden’s schedule on the Island was still under discussion on Saturday.

On Friday, amid the impact of Hurricane Ian, President Biden stated that “in addition to what we are doing for Florida and South Carolina, we also remain focused on recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.”

Before making the official announcement, President Biden telephoned at least Puerto Rican Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres (New York).

Biden’s arrival in Puerto Rico would be the 11th time that a United States president steps on Puerto Rican soil during his term.

Ten presidents have been to Puerto Rico before, during their mandate – some on official business, others on vacation or on technical stops: Theodore Roosevelt (1906), Herbert Hoover (1931), Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1934), Harry Truman (1948) , Dwight Eisenhower (1960), John Kennedy (1961), Lyndon B. Johnson (1968), Gerald Ford (1976), Barack Obama (2011), and Donald Trump (2017).

The most recent was that of Donald Trump, on October 3, 2017two weeks after the catastrophe caused by Hurricane Maria.

Trump’s trip was the first by a US president to Puerto Rico in the midst of an emergency. And the only one whose sole destination was Puerto Rico.

Biden would arrive in Ponce just five years after Trump, another October 3.

“No one can do worse than Trump,” said Collado Schwarz, about a visit that is remembered for lamenting that Puerto Rico could unbalance the federal budget due to expenses related to the hurricane, having minimized the catastrophe in the company of then-governor Ricardo Rosselló and throwing rolls of paper at citizens like basketballs.

Collado Schwarz argued that this trip, short as it may be, is an opportunity for Biden to make contrasts with the past president.

But, he considered that President Biden “comes to Puerto Rico with an objective that is not only humanitarian, but political,” a little over a month before the US legislative elections, in which the voters of Florida, where more than a million Puerto Ricans, have a significant weight.

“In Florida, Senator Marco Rubio has problems with a good candidate”Collado Schwarz said, referring to Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running for the US Senate and was last weekend observing the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona on the island as chair of a congressional subcommittee that oversees FEMA.

For Collado Schwarz, the most relevant trips by United States presidents to Puerto Rico were those of Theodore Roosevelt, Harry Truman and John F. Kennedy.

Roosevelt was on the Island in 1906. The main purpose of the trip was to inspect the Panama Canal. It was the first time that a US president left the continent.

President Roosevelt arrived in Ponce by ship. The depth of the San Juan Bay did not allow it to enter through San Juan. In December 21906, in a message to Congress, he called for funds for the dredging of San Juan Bay.

Truman, for his part, linked official activities with vacations. Collado Schwarz, who wrote a book on Truman, maintained that the then president discussed with Governor Jesús T. Piñero the return of land occupied by the United States Armed Forces during World War II. He visited San Juan, Bayamón and Aguas Bu enas.

Making a stopover en route to Venezuela and Colombia, Kennedy met then-governor Luis Muñoz Marín and slept in La Fortaleza. The meeting with Muñoz Marín included the Pentagon’s interest in acquiring all of Vieques, as part of its military training.

Obama made the first official visit to the island since Kennedy, that is, in half a century. He offered a message in a hangar at the Muñiz air base, met with Governor Luis Fortuño in La Fortaleza, with the then senator and president of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD), Alejandro García Padilla, and had a fundraising event in the Caribbean Hilton hotel.

Looking ahead to re-election in 2012, Obama’s trip was also seen as an important nod to Florida’s Puerto Rican voters.