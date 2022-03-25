Joe Biden promises NATO ‘response’ if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine | International | News

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would “respond” if Russian President Vladimir Putin uses chemical weapons in his war in Ukraine.

“We will respond if you use them. The nature of the response will depend on the nature of the use,” Biden warned after a NATO summit in Brussels.

Biden also stated that Russia failed in its attempt to divide Western countries and that, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the military alliance is “closer than ever.”

Putin “didn’t think we could maintain this cohesion” and got “just the opposite of what he wanted by invading Ukraine,” he declared.

The US president also declared himself in favor of Russia’s exclusion from the G20, although he noted that this decision would depend on the group of members of that coordination body between industrialized and emerging powers.

Regarding China, a traditional ally of Moscow, Biden expressed his “hope” that Beijing will refrain from helping him in the war in Ukraine.

“I think China understands that its economic future will depend more on its relations with the West than with Russia,” he insisted. (I)