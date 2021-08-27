Joe Biden promises to “make pay” to attackers in Kabul

Kamikaze and armed attackers are said to be responsible for the deaths of at least 13 US soldiers and 60 Afghans in theHamid Karzai International Airport of Kabul (HKIA) et al Baron Hotel of the city, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

What happened

The killing reportedly took place following a warning from Western officials urging people to leave the airport. The message was largely unheard by desperate Afghans crowding the airport as they attempt to flee the country, now in the hands of Taliban.

The Islamic state claimed responsibility for the attack on its Amaq news channel, according to the Associated Press.

President Joe Biden promised that the United States would hunt down those who perpetrated the attack on Kabul airport.

“To those who have carried out this attack, as well as to anyone who wishes evil for America, know this: We will not forgive,” he said. “We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay for it. ‘

“I will defend our interests and our people by any means at my disposal,” the president added.

Because it is important

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby released a brief statement on the attack, confirming that some US military have lost their lives and that “a number” are receiving assistance for their injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to loved ones and colleagues of all the dead and wounded,” Kirby said.

The Taliban captured the Afghan capital on August 15, Reuters reported. The Taliban blitzkrieg led to a flurry of evacuations from the country with the airport looming as the only escape point.

Biden made it clear in a White House statement that ISIS-K, a sworn enemy of the Taliban, had planned a “complex series of attacks on US personnel and others.”

“I also ordered my commanders to develop operational plans to target ISIS-K assets, leadership and facilities. We will respond with strength and precision in our own time, in the place and time we choose, ”Biden said.

The president made it known that the evacuations would continue. “We will complete our mission,” he added.

Photo Gage Skidmore via Flickr