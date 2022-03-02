Joe Biden: “Putin thought he could divide us, but he was wrong”, warns the US president in his first State of the Union

Drafting

2 March 2022

image source, EPA

“He thought he could divide us here at home, he was wrong.”

With this phrase, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, began his State of the Union address, in a direct message to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, who on February 24 launched a military offensive against Ukraine.

The international crisis, which has united the West against the Kremlin government, starred in the first part of the US president’s intervention.

Biden also announced the closure of US airspace to Russian planes.

“Vladimir Putin thought that the West and NATO would not respond. We were ready,” he said.

“President Putin thought he could walk into Ukraine and the world would turn upside down. Instead, he met a wall of strength that he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people,” Biden said.

Ukraine as a central theme

Biden added that, after the conflict, Russia will end up weakened and recalled the sanctions that his country has imposed on officials of the Putin government, as well as other wealthy citizens, in recent days.

It also revealed that the US Department of Justice created a task force to investigate the so-called “Russian oligarchs”.

“Tonight, I say to the Russian oligarchs and corrupt leaders that they built billions of dollars from this violent regime, no more.”

“Together with our allies, we support Ukrainians in their struggle for freedom. military assistance. Economic assistance. Humanitarian assistance. And we will continue to help the Ukrainian people as they defend their country,” he said.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, stood next to the first lady, Jill Biden, during the event, in a gesture that demonstrates the administration’s clear support for the current Ukrainian government.

image source, EPA Caption, The Ukrainian ambassador to the United States was one of the guests of honor at the speech.

Markarova was applauded by the entire House.

low popularity

The State of the Union address, an event that occurs every year in the North American country, and that usually promotes the president’s agenda, comes at a difficult time for the Biden administration.

According to the Gallup pollster, for the first half of February the president had a 41% approval rating.

This percentage represents the lowest level that a president has registered in the last four decades at this point in his term, with the exception of Donald Trump who had 39%.

image source, Reuters Caption, The boy Joshua Davis, who suffers from diabetes, was recognized by US lawmakers.

The problems for Biden began with the controversial withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, which resulted in the return to power of the Taliban in that country.

In addition, the rising cost of living is a major concern for the average American and his legislative agenda has run into obstacles within the Democratic Party, in which he is a member.

“Build a better America”

The president acknowledged the economic difficulties facing the United States, with a direct reference to the problem of inflation. Given this, he said that he will promote a “new economic vision” for the country.

“Instead of relying on foreign supply chains, let’s make it American. Economists call it increasing the productive capacity of our economy.” I call it building a better America,” he said.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Hours before his speech, President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss what US aid he could provide to his country.

He also mentioned that he will seek ways to “keep prices under control” and referred to the long-term benefits that his Infrastructure Law, passed with difficulty last year and with considerable amendments, is supposed to bring.

Bien took advantage of the occasion to ask Congress to approve the Innovation Law, which he indicated will allow “record” investments in emerging technologies.

“We need to level the playing field with China and other competitors”he maintained in relation to the legislation that is part of his economic plan.

With its sights set on next November’s midterm elections, when Democrats fear losing control of the House of Representatives, the White House wanted to focus the speech on the domestic agenda, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine changed the landscape.

A new stage of the pandemic

More than two years after the covid-19 pandemic, the president maintained that the United States has reached a new phase in the fight against the disease.

By this he meant that the country is developing an antiviral to combat the virus, which will be available to the population in pharmacies once they test positive for the disease.

He added that he will expand his policy of providing free covid tests and that the country’s schools will remain open.

“Our children need to be in school”said.

This announcement caused the Republican opposition to stand up to applaud him, in an unusual act for this type of speech.

“Let’s stop looking at covid as a partisan line that divides us. Let’s look at it for what it is: a terrible disease. Let’s stop seeing each other as enemies. Let’s start seeing each other as what we are: fellow Americans,” he said.

From next week, the citizens of the country will be able to request more tests to detect the virus, after his administration distributed 500 million during the past months.