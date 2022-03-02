Joe Biden: “Putin thought he could divide us, but he was wrong”, warns the US president in his first State of the Union

Joe Biden with Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi behind

“He thought he could divide us here at home, he was wrong.”

With this phrase, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, began his State of the Union address, in a direct message to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, who on February 24 launched a military offensive against Ukraine.

The international crisis, which has united the West against the Kremlin government, starred in the first part of the US president’s intervention.

Biden also announced the closure of US airspace to Russian planes.

