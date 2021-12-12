Joe Biden resigns: “Popularity plummeting? People will understand”

To get back on top and win back the confidence of the Americans, Joe Biden opted for a strategic move. Much more political than one might think. Last night, the President of the United States appeared on one of America’s most popular television shows: the comedian’s Tonight Show. Jimmy Fallon. It was the first time that the Democratic leader had participated in the aforementioned broadcast as a tenant of the White House. The occasion was therefore very tempting to focus on the sympathy effect guaranteed by the context and to try to raise the bar of consents. A little more than a year after his election to the helm of the United States, in fact, Biden has accused the blow of a drastic decline in their approval rating.

The issue, however, also emerged yesterday in the evening interview with Jimmy Fallon, in which the American president took part in connection. Answering the conductor, who asked him if he checked the polls, Biden joked: “ I do not do it anymore. I did it when they gave me around 60%. Now I’m at 40%, I don’t pay any attention to it anymore “.” I appreciate the sincerity “, the presenter of the show joked. Then, becoming more serious, the US president remarked:” I am confident that people will understand … I will never let the country down “. To weigh on the peak ratings of Americans towards the head of the White House are above all the economic situation and rising inflation, but also wages and unemployment.

Issues with respect to which Biden tried to throw water on the fire, aiming to exploit the TV show to convey trust and blaming bad information. “ People are afraid, worried. He is told many inaccurate things. Not about me, but about their situation. He is told that Armageddon is coming. But the truth is, the economy has been growing like never before for 60 years and unemployment is 4.2%. “, declared the American president.

At the Tonight Show, the successor to Donald Trump he also expressed himself on the emergency Covid, another burning issue that contributed to fuel the critical judgments on Biden management. “ The way to avoid the virus is to have two vaccinations and then a booster. It is available, we have the antidote and it will make a huge difference “, the president reassured, who also spoke about his life in the White House during the interview:” Inside you have the distinct feeling that it is not your home, but the home of the people with so many people who work there. There are those who tidy up the rooms, those who fold our clothes, and the cooks on the second floor. But we make breakfast ourselves “.

Joe Biden was the second US president to take Fallon’s Tonight Show. Before him he had done it too Barack Obama, in 2009. The democratic leader already in 2016 – when he was vice president – took advantage of Jimmy Fallon’s pop showcase: on that occasion he ate an ice cream cone live with the comedian.