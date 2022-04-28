Joe Biden: Russia must stop making “idle” threats about nuclear weapons

US President Joe Biden on Thursday criticized Moscow for making “idle” claims about the possible use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict, saying such claims showed Russia’s “desperation.”

“Nobody should make idle comments about the use of nuclear weapons or the possibility of using them. It’s irresponsible,” Biden said.

Biden said Thursday that the United States will not allow Russia to use “gas blackmail” to put pressure on European allies and undermine the sanctions imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

“We will not allow Russia bullies or blackmails to circumvent these sanctions. We will not allow you to use your oil and gas to avoid the consequences of your aggression,” Biden said.

Joe Biden asked Congress for $33 billion on Thursday more for Ukraine, saying that this support “it is not cheap”but that Washington cannot “stand aside” against the “atrocities and aggressions” of Russia.

“We are not attacking Russia. We are helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression,” Biden said, noting that the United States has already supplied Ukraine with 10 anti-tank weapon systems for every tank Russia has sent to the country.