Joe Biden says he is convinced that Putin has “already made the decision” to invade Ukraine in the coming days | Univision News Politics

The president of United States, Joe Bidensaid on Friday that he is “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, including an assault on the capital, Kievas tensions rose along the militarized border with attacks the West called false flag operations intended to establish a pretext for the invasion.
After weeks of saying the United States was unsure whether Putin had made the final decision to invade, Biden said that assessment had changed, citing US intelligence.
This is the second time that President Joe Biden has spoken about the crisis in Ukraine this week, but it is the first time since the situation began to escalate with the former Soviet republic that he says he believes his colleague Vladimir Putin has already made the decision to attack the neighboring nation.
Biden reiterated his threat of massive economic and diplomatic sanctions against Russia if it invades, and pressured Putin to reconsider his course of action. He said the United States and its Western allies were more united than ever to ensure that Russia pays the price of the invasion.
With some 150,000 Russian troops stationed around Ukraine’s borders, US and European officials warn that the long-running separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine could provide the spark for a broader attack.
Biden had a joint call with transatlantic leaders on Friday about the likelihood of “further Russian aggression against Ukraine,” the White House said in a statement.
These are the main points of Biden’s speech:
“Putin has already made his decision”
US President Joe Biden says he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine.
“As of this moment, I am convinced that he made the decision,” Biden said at the White House.
Biden previously said he didn’t think the Russian leader had made up his mind, but acknowledged his knowledge of Putin’s thinking was limited.
In previous appearances over the past month, Biden suggested that Putin’s thinking was a mystery to almost everyone, indicating that even top Russian advisers were unaware of his intentions.
“They will target the capital of Ukraine”
President Biden said the United States believes Russian troops intend to attack Ukraine “in the next week, in the next few days.”
“We have reason to believe that Russian forces are planning and intend to attack Ukraine in the next week, in the next few days,” the president said Friday, speaking from the White House. “We believe that they will target the capital of Ukraine, Kiev, a city of 2.8 million innocent inhabitants,” he detailed.
Rise of misinformation, a pretext for war
Biden assured that there has been an increase in Russian disinformation that could be used as a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine.
He noted that reports brought to the Russian public that Ukraine plans to launch an attack in separatist-controlled Donbas lacked evidence and that such claims defied logic.
“This is all consistent with the playbook the Russians have used before,” Biden said. “This is also in line with the pretext scenario that the United States and our allies and partners have been warning about for weeks,” Biden continued.
If Russia invades, it will be responsible for a “catastrophic war”
Throughout his speech, the US president emphasized the “unity” between the US and its allies against Russia and once again threatened to impose sanctions on Moscow in the event of an attack on Ukraine.
Biden warned that if Russia finally invades Ukrainian territory it will be “responsible” for an “unnecessary and catastrophic” war that it has chosen to carry out.
However, Biden left the door open to diplomacy, since, in his opinion, “it is not too late to de-escalate and return to the negotiating table.”