Joe Biden says Vladimir Putin may have put some advisers on ‘house arrest’

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, could be “isolated” and have put some advisers under “house arrest”, although he indicated he had no irrefutable evidence of this.

Biden also said he was “skeptical” about the announcements of Moscow about a partial withdrawal of its troops from Ukraine.

“He appears to be isolated and there are indications that he has fired or placed under house arrest some of his advisers,” Biden told reporters when asked about British and US intelligence statements indicating that Putin is not receiving adequate information about the difficulties in Ukraine.

Biden he moderated his comments, saying “there’s a lot of speculation” and that he didn’t want to “make too much of that.”

However, the State Department spokesman, ned pricesaid later that they have seen reports that a number of Russian officials have been sidelined, “sidelined” or “distanced,” or “as the president alluded to, even placed under house arrest.”

Price said the invasion of Ukraine reinforced the theory that Putin he was making decisions based on bad advice.

This, considering that the Russians apparently did not expect strong resistance and were surprised by the ferocity of Western sanctions.

“We have reason to believe that President Putin feel cheated. President PutinIf you look at the history over the course of the last five weeks or so, he clearly made a number of miscalculations,” Price said.

“Why else would he have launched an invasion that was quite clear would precipitate a whole series of consequences that we had foreseen in advance? It is clear that he miscalculated if he thought his forces would be capable of achieving a quick tactical victory,” he added.

In his comments to the press, Biden he also said that he was not sure about the intentions of the Russians in Ukraine after Moscow announced a withdrawal from the capital, Kyivand from another city.

The leader He stated that it is also possible that the withdrawal from some points in Ukraine, if it were to occur, was ordered only to allow an increase in attacks elsewhere, such as the eastern region of the donbas.

“I’m a little skeptical. It’s not clear if he’s really retiring,” he said.

AFP