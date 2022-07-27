Joe Biden tests negative for two covid-19 tests and will leave isolation

What is Paxlovid, the antiviral that Biden is receiving? 0:48

(CNN) — President Joe Biden gave the covid tests after five days of isolation and will stop being isolated this Wednesday, according to his doctor.

“My symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick, and I feel great,” Biden said in a speech from the White House Rose Garden.

Biden underwent two tests, one Tuesday night and one Wednesday, and both were negative, Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in a statement.

The president will wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days to prevent the spread of the virus, and will increase the frequency with which he is tested for any potential resurgence of the virus.

O’Connor cited the potential for “rebound” after Biden received the antiviral Paxlovid to explain the increased frequency of testing.

The president is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET about Covid from the Rose Garden of the White House, according to an official.

Through a message on his Twitter account, Biden showed the negative test for covid-19 and thanked the doctors for the treatment he received.

Back to the Oval. Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support. pic.twitter.com/Cfzn1zAKJF — President Biden (@POTUS) July 27, 2022

Biden, who is 79 years old and at high risk for serious illness, is fully vaccinated and received two booster shots. He received his first two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech covid-19 vaccine before his inauguration in January 2021, his first booster shot in September and his second booster shot in March.

The president completed a five-day course of Paxlovid, which requires a prescription and is available through an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. in people aged 12 years and older who are at high risk of severe disease.

First lady Jill Biden was considered a close contact of the president, but her office says she continues to test negative. Jill Biden is in Wilmington, Delaware.

Vice President Kamala Harris was also considered a close contact, but continues to test negative. Harris tested positive for COVID-19 in April and her office says she experienced no symptoms.

MJ Lee contributed to this report.