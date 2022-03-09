Joe Biden: “Ukraine shows us the need to move towards renewable energies” | Today news

Joe Biden promised to do everything possible to minimize the impact of the decision on gasoline prices and warned that this is not a reason to see a higher than expected increase in oil prices. Photo: Oliver Contreras/POOL

In a speech from the White House, Joe Biden formalized its decision to ban the import of gas and oil from Russia, emphasizing that the war in Ukraine It has shown the United States the need for the country to achieve economic independence, and that includes the transition to renewable energies.

In his remarks, the president said that United States was punishing Russia for a “vicious war of choice” in Ukraine and that the decision would inevitably bring higher prices at gas stations. “I said that I would be honest with the American people from the beginning and when I first spoke about this, I said that defending freedom is going to cost: it is going to cost us in the United States as well,” he warned.

The country received less than 10% of its energy resources from Russia, and Congress had already pressured Biden to make a decision that would prevent Vladimir Putin continued to benefit from US oil purchases. Now, after his speech, it was not clear whether the United States would seek to import oil from other countries under sanctions, such as Iran and Venezuela. It should be remembered that in recent days a delegation from the North American country traveled to Caracas and, according to the US press at the time, oil was a central element of discussion between the parties.

Joe Biden promised to do everything possible to minimize the impact of the decision on gasoline prices and warned that this is not a reason to see a higher than expected increase in oil prices. The increase in the indicator is expected due to the context of the war in Ukraine and the decision to ban imports, but he warned that this is not a reason for an exaggerated increase.

