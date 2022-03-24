Joe Biden warns food shortages ‘going to be real’

Brussels – US President Joe Biden said Thursday that food shortages “are going to be real” and that this is one of the issues he discussed today with his interlocutors in Brussels.

“The price of sanctions is not going to be only on Russia, it is going to be on many countries, including European countries and our country as well,” the president pointed out at a press conference.

Biden claimed that there will be food shortages because both Russia and Ukraine have been “the bread baskets of Europe” and revealed that he has spoken with G7 leaders about how to speed up the wheat trade and “end trade restrictions” on shipping. of food abroad.

Specifically, he indicated that Canada and the United States, which are major producers of wheat, have discussed how they could increase their exports to alleviate the lack of food in the most impoverished nations.

Some countries have imposed restrictions on exports of some of the food they produce, but the United States has asked them to end those limitations in light of the war in Ukraine.

“We are in the process of talking to our European friends about what it would be, what they would need, to alleviate those concerns regarding food shortages,” Biden explained.

Almost since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, the UN and its agencies have warned that the war could be a very hard blow for many countries, given the rise in fuel prices it has caused and because both Russia and Ukraine they are two of the largest producers of cereals and fertilizers in the world.

Among other things, Russia and Ukraine account for more than half of the world’s supply of sunflower oil and 30% of that of wheat.

According to the UN, Ukraine alone produces more than half of the wheat used by the World Food Program (WFP), the UN agency that supports countries around the world to fight hunger.

In addition, there are 45 countries in Africa and beyond that import at least a third of their wheat from Ukraine or Russia and another 18 that buy at least half, including Egypt, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, Sudan or Yemen.