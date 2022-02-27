Joe Biden warns Vladimir Putin that NATO is “more united” after the invasion of Ukraine

Washington – The president of the United States, Joe Bidenassured this Saturday that the NATO is more “united” in stressing that the Russian president, Vladimir Putinyou made a mistake by invading Ukraineamid escalating clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

“My goal from the beginning was to make sure that I kept NATO and the European Union in tune,” Biden said in an interview on Brian Tyler Cohen’s radio show.

“Not only is NATO more united, look what is happening with respect to Finland, look what is happening with respect to Sweden (…) I mean that (Putin) is producing just the opposite effect to what he was looking for”, Said the president in reference to the signs of these two countries, which are not partners of the Alliance, that they could consider joining after threats from Moscow.

In his opinion, Putin thought that “it could divide NATO, creating a great opening through which it could pass” and “that has not happened”.

Therefore, he stressed that the key is to continue international coordination in the face of the Russian military attack on Ukraine, launched last Thursday.

“We have to stay aligned with the rest of our allies,” he stressed.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the approval of an additional $350 million in new military assistance to Ukraine to help Kiev deal with Russia’s invasion.

For its part, in Moscow, the Russian army announced that it had been ordered to launch an offensive in all directions in Ukraine in order to gain complete control of the country as soon as possible.

While the Ukrainian army tries to resist and hold the capital, Kiev, where the president remains Volodymyr Zelenskywhich continues to encourage resistance to the invader.