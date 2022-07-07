Joe Biden, weakened: the feeling grows among Democrats that his leadership is not up to the task

WASHINGTON.- A year ago, Joe Biden celebrated its first Independence Day as President of the United States anticipating the “summer of joy”. Vaccination against the coronavirus and the economy advanced steadily, the country returned to normal, Biden was popular and his administration polished an ambitious and transformative agenda. A year later, Biden is in the summer of survival. Inflation, record gasoline prices, the war in Ukraine, shootings and rulings of the Supreme Court have checked his management and they have demolished the original aura of his government, which is beginning to exasperate even the Democrats themselves.

The Supreme Court ruling that revoked the constitutional protection of the right to abortion seemed to mark a turning point. Despite the fact that the White House received, along with the country, the advance payment of the new decision of the highest court two months in advance after the Politico site leaked the draft of the ruling, The lack of forcefulness that the official response has shown so far left the activists dissatisfied.

President Joe Biden speaks during the Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, on July 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

“There is a deeply frustrating situation for abortion rights advocates. The party in favor occupies the White House and a majority in Congress and yet we have not seen any movement to legalize abortion at the federal level, or a clear plan for how we are going to deal with this crisis,” said Amanda Allen, director of The Lawyering Project, an organization that seeks to defend access to abortion. “That’s incredibly frustrating for us,” she said.

Part of the frustration that is felt at the base is due to the minimalist approach with which the White House has faced some of the most urgent crises that run through the country, such as the epidemic of armed violence or the inflation, the main scourge of the economy. There are not a few who see an unprecedented political crisis in the country, which demands a much more assertive leadership than, for many, Biden has provided so far.

Biden promised to build bridges not only within his own party, but also with Republicans.a persistent attitude in favor of the search for unity that a fraction of the Democrats also believes is destined to fail in the face of the marked turn towards Trumpism that the opposition took, which ends up blocking or watering down any initiative, as happened with the bipartisan law to address gun violencewhich fell far short of the aspirations of the activists or the White House.

Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) SAUL LOEB – AFP

The administration’s efforts to contain the price of gasoline or inflation have not produced visible results either.and Biden has made it clear that the main responsible for taming the rise in the cost of living is the Federal Reserve, a traditional position that some believe is out of step with the current times.

In addition to opposition from Republicans, a major barrier the White House has faced in pushing its agenda has come from the rank and file: West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, it has held back Biden’s most ambitious reforms to fight climate change or expand the federal government’s social programs. Manchin also opposed earlier this year backing a law legalizing abortion.

The Democrats have 50 senators in the upper house, half of them, and they need the support of the entire caucus to get any initiative passed.

The White House has been quite open about the limitations of the United States presidency, and offloaded the attention of the problems mainly in the Congress. Presidential spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will do everything “within her legal authority” to guarantee abortion rights.

Some more combative Democratic figures, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as Elizabeth Warrenhave pushed for a stronger stance from the federal government, insisting, for example, that clinics be set up on federal land in states that ban the procedure or guarantee access to pills for medical abortions.

File photo dated June 16, 2021, of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, representative of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Jean-Pierre has had to openly defend Biden’s leadership in his recent meetings with reporters covering the White House. One of the questions he had to answer was whether Biden felt “overshadowed” by other Democratic figuresas the governor of California, Gavin Newsomstaunch defender of abortion rights, or the governor of Illinois, Jay Robert Pritzker, who gave a harsh speech after the latest massacre, on July 4, in a suburb outside of Chicago.

“The president has spoken very loudly and has been very focused on those two issues,” answered Jean-Pierre, who has already had to reaffirm that Biden will seek his re-election. “And let’s not forget that this president has signed the most executive orders on gun reforms than any other president in his time,” he remarked.

Biden’s popularity remains at the bottom of his presidencyand the Democrats are headed for lose control of Congress in the next legislative elections.