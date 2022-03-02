Joe Biden: what happened in the State of the Union address – USA – International

For him or for them? It is the question this Tuesday in the United States after the President Joe Biden’s State of the Union addressor rather who was he referring to, when he finished with this off-script phrase.

(Read here: ‘We are prepared to fight if our allies are attacked’: Biden)

After the traditional “May God protect our military”, Biden proclaimed “Go get him” or “Go get ’em” (it depends on the listener since pronounced in English there are hardly any differences “Go get him” or “Go get ’em” ) accompanied by the forceful gesture of the clenched fist.

(Also: Putin must ‘pay for his aggression’ or he will cause ‘more chaos’ in the world: Biden)

The guests at the Congress applauded formally. However, seconds later, the bewilderment boiled over. Who was he referring to? Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he harshly criticized during the speech? To the covid-19 virus? To the Russians, in general? Was it one of Biden’s usual lapses?

The White House sends journalists the complete and revised text of the speech delivered by the leaders in such a solemn event. Everyone went back to the official document to confirm his words, and indeed, no sign of Biden’s mysterious end.

Although sometimes the leaders go slightly out of the expected, they usually do it to highlight an argument, not to cause perplexity among the spectators.

Consequence: social networks on fire and the unknown phrase immediately became viral, with comments for all tastes. Some recognized that they would be unable to fall asleep without knowing the answer, others joked that the phrase was a metaphor for Biden’s first year in the White House.

🇺🇲 | #SOTU Joe Biden closes the State of the Union address by yelling “Go get him!” (“Go and grab him!”), in an alleged reference to Putin.pic.twitter.com/QV0NX9Btki – The Right Daily (@larightdiario) March 2, 2022

This was not the only improvisation by Biden, who also went off script to mock, this time with precision, the staunch defense of the Republicans’ right to carry automatic weapons.

“Do you think deer wear bulletproof vests?” the president said with a half smile. What was a goof was when he mentioned “the Iranian people,” when he wanted to allude to the “Ukrainian people.” “Putin can surround Kiev with tanks, but he will never win the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden warned.

The president was not the only protagonist of the anecdotes of the night. Throughout the speech, the Democratic senator could be seen Chuck Schumer getting up at the wrong time and applauding alone amid boos from the Republican opposition and conservative Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett responding with forced hieraticism to Biden’s defense of abortion rights.

Cries were also heard, although minority, in favor of the border wall of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021); and an unusual self-criticism of capitalism from within the great world capitalist economy. “I am a capitalist, but capitalism without competition is not capitalism. It is exploitation,” Biden said.

At the end of the speech of exactly one hour, one minute and twenty seconds and in which he was interrupted 91 times, according to the unofficial historian of the White House, journalist Mark Knoller, the mystery continues among Americans.

Also, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was caught giving a “failed clap” during that speech. pic.twitter.com/Azgrkc92Ox – Alejandra Bran (@AlejandraBranSV) March 2, 2022

Republicans accuse Biden of giving America back decades

The Republicans accused the president of the United States, Joe Biden, on Tuesday of having returned the country in the late 1970s. or the early 1980s, in his response to the president’s State of the Union address.

The governor of Iowa, Republican Kim Reynolds, offered her reply to the president’s speech from Des Moines, the capital of her state, where she drew a bleak picture of the country under Biden’s mandate. He noted that, under the Democratic President’s Administration, the US has returned to the late 1970s or early 1980s, “when runaway inflation hit families, violent crime swept through our cities, and the Soviet Army was trying to redraw the world map.”

The governor stressed that “the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan”, which culminated at the end of last August, “involved more than the cost of American lives, betrayed allies and encouraged enemies”, without mentioning that it was Biden’s predecessor , the republican donald trumpwho agreed to this withdrawal with the Taliban.

Reynolds recalled that Russia has launched a military invasion of Ukraine, “an attack on democracy, freedom and the rule of law.” In his view, “the president’s focus on foreign policy has been too little, too late” and he felt that the US cannot project strength abroad if it is weak at home.

He also attacked Biden for the high inflation plaguing the country and noted that the president believes it is “an upper class problem”, when in fact “it is a problem for the whole world”.

The Republicans also criticized the president for his management of the pandemic and for this they used populism and mixed covid-19 with immigration.

“The Biden Administration requires vaccinations from Americans who want to go to work or protect this country, but not from migrants who cross the border illegally,” Reynolds said, adding that the Justice Department “treats parents like domestic terrorists.” “, which you don’t do with thieves.

Judge Breyer and boy Joshua mark the State of the Union

Despite concerns about the war in Ukraine and rising inflation, Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday had other memorable moments, including the goodbye judge stephen breyer and boy Joshua’s birthday.

It wasn’t just Breyer’s modest reaction that set social media on fire. The 83-year-old justice, who is due to retire at the end of June from the Supreme Court, broke with a long judicial tradition of staying out of the political spotlight by standing up briefly, at the president’s urging, to accept warm applause.

“Judge Breyer, thank you for your service,” Biden said, pointing to the prominent justice, who has ruled on crucial cases on free speech, the right

to abortion and much more during his 27 years on the highest court. “Thank you thank you thank you.

I’m serious. Get up, get up!” asked a smiling Biden. Breyer responded with a “Who? Me?” clutching his chest, spreading his palms in mock surprise, and glancing at Chief Justice John Rogers, who had also risen to applaud his colleague. in an internet meme.

Another moment that became popular on social media involved a young man some seven decades Breyer’s junior. Joshua Davis, who turned 13 on Monday, was sitting next to first lady Jill Biden’s box when the president addressed him as an example of a young American struggling with diabetes and the high cost of insulin.

“For Joshua and 200,000 other young people with type 1 diabetes, let’s cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month, so everyone can afford it,” Biden said as a beaming Davis clapped along with those in attendance.

Three weeks earlier, this seventh grader had introduced Biden at his Virginia high school, where the president pressed Congress to take action to lower the costs of insulin and other prescription drugs.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE