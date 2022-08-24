Joe Biden will cancel at least $10,000 of student debt, which would benefit over 300,000 people in Puerto Rico

Washington D.C. – President Joe Biden today officially announced the decision to cancel at least $10,000 of student loan debt granted by the federal government and to extend the moratorium on the monthly payment of these loans until the end of the year, decisions that benefit over 300,000 people in Puerto Rico.

In the case of those who received Pell grants, the cancellation of the debt will be $20,000.

To qualify for debt cancellation, individuals must have an income of up to $125,000 per year or $250,000 for couples.

According to the Department of Education, for most debtors debt cancellation will be available from January 2023. Before that date, Education will provide additional details on how to request loan cancellation. For some for which there is updated information in the Department of Education, the cancellation process may occur earlier.

It is a matter that can benefit more than 329,300 residents in Puerto Ricowho face financial obligations of around $9.3 billion and have an average debt of $28,000 with the US Department of Education.

In the United States, debt cancellation can benefit 43 million people. To some 20 million it can represent the elimination of the debt. According to the Department of Education, 90% of the debt cancellation will benefit people with annual incomes of less than $75,000.

“Earning a college degree or certificate should give every person in America a head start on ensuring a bright future. But for many people, student loan debt has hindered their ability to pursue their dreams, including buying a home, starting a business, or providing for their family. Receiving an education should free us, not tie us down!” said the federal Secretary of Education, Puerto Rican Miguel Cardona.

Under the president’s plan, the monthly payment of student loans taken during high school will be limited to 5% of their income for low- and middle-income people. At this time, the monthly payment of the loans granted by the Department of Education of the United States must not exceed 10% of the income.

According to the White House, about 93% of Pell Grant recipients come from families with annual incomes of less than $60,000.

Still, the federal Department of Education said they intend to forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments, instead of the current 20 years, for loans totaling $12,000 or less.

The rule aimed at regulating the new changes would allow to fully cover “the monthly interest not paid by the borrower, so that, unlike the current payment plans based on income, the borrower’s loan balance will not grow while making the required monthly payments,” according to the Department of Education.

They also plan to expand the public service loan forgiveness program.

Republicans have denounced the decision as unfair public policy for those who have opted out of college or have already paid off their debt.

President Biden’s student loan socialism is a slap in the face to every family who sacrificed to save for college, every graduate who paid off their debt, and every American who chose a certain career path or volunteered to serve in our armed forces. to avoid taking on debt. This public policy is staggeringly unfair,” said Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who were calling for the cancellation of up to $50,000 in student debt, praised President Biden’s decisions.

“With the flick of a pen, President Biden has taken a major step forward in addressing the student debt crisis by paying off significant amounts of student debt for millions of borrowers. Families across the country will feel the positive impacts of this measure, particularly in minority communities, and it is the most effective action the president can take on his own to help working families and the economy,” said Schumer and Warren, in a joint statement.

The Caucus of State Legislators of the United States had recommended to President Biden, among other things, not to impose limits on income for debt cancellation, but that if they were established, they should be adjusted to the cost of living.

“It is the standard of living that matters, not a specific income number. Larger cities tend to be more expensive and more diverse, which especially affects Latinos and Asian-Americans, of which Latinos face the greatest income disparities,” said Puerto Rican Kenneth Romero, executive director of the Caucus, applauding President Biden for his action, but warning that he can do even more.