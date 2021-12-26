Joe Biden’s annus horribilis (and 2022 won’t be better)

The iconic Le Sereno St. Barths hotel has decided to reopen on 29 October 2021 and keep the structure active even during the winter season. “Throughout the pandemic, St. Barths has maintained very low infection rates which make this destination attractive to loyal customers and anyone who has never been to the island before,” he commented. Luis Contreras, owner of Sereno Hotels.

Even the hotels of the Belmond group – three Italians and one in Madeira – have decided to welcome guests also during the winter season. The Portuguese structure even presented itself as «the perfect retreat to immerse yourself in the nature of Madeira, the island of eternal spring». With two heated swimming pools, an exceptional ocean-side pool fed by the tides and a starred restaurant, Reid’s Palace retains its charm even in the coldest months of the year.

Returning to Italy, the Belmond Grand Hotel Timeo in Taormina offers its guests a series of experiences such as the “Christmas tour in a bee calessino”. Tourists will thus be able to immerse themselves in a magical atmosphere aboard a “contemporary sled” climbing towards the top of the hill to the typical village of Castelmola to admire the traditional nativity scenes. Every year in December, the locals set up a series of nativity scenes along the medieval streets of the village, as well as stalls with typical products of the local Christmas cuisine. An event not to be missed, certainly able to fascinate people from all over the world. Also not to be missed are the “Sweet December Weekends” which celebrate traditional Sicilian sweets. Every Saturday a special brunch will be set up with the tastes of the season on the Literary Terrace. Every Sunday, the hotel will offer a cooking class in which pastry chefs will demonstrate iconic Sicilian sweets, such as modica chocolate, cannoli, cassata and almond pastries. Afterwards, guests will be able to taste a selection of desserts while sipping a Sicilian passito with a view of the Bay of Naxos and the snow-covered Etna.

At the Splendido Mare di Portofino, guests can instead celebrate Christmas by learning to create their own wreath with organic materials from the Portofino Natural Park. Each person can choose from foliage, dried or fresh flowers, dried fruit and pine cones. To help the creative juices flow during the craft session, a tasting selection of local wines will be served. With «Celebrate the Italian way», then, the holiday season acquires a whole new flavor. Guests can try a classic Christmas Eve dinner, and find out what’s in the perfect traditional Christmas lunch. When the time comes to play in 2022, the Portofino square will be the place to celebrate and cheer up the new year.

Grand Hotel Timeo, Taormina

Villa San Michele, Florence