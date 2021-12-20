Joe Biden’s most ambitious reform no longer has the necessary votes in the Senate

The most ambitious reform advanced in recent months by US President Joe Biden no longer has the necessary votes to be approved in the Senate. One of the most dubious Democratic senators in recent weeks, centrist Joe Manchin, has officially withdrawn his support for the reform, dubbed by the administration. Build Back Better. “I cannot vote for this law. I can not make it. I have tried everything that was humanly possible, but I can’t do it, ”Manchin said in a televised interview with Fox News.

Manchin’s was the last vote the Democrats needed to get to 50, the same number put together by the Republicans, and thus get the chance to get Vice President Kamala Harris to vote. In the United States, the vice president presides over the Senate and can cast the deciding vote in the event of a tie between the majority and the opposition.

Biden and the Democrats hoped to be able to convince Manchin, who had recently become the incumbent senator with the most influence and power.

The reform Build Back Better it contained several measures that Biden had promised in the election campaign, almost all of a progressive nature, including an expansion of health coverage for the poorest, the renewal of subsidies for families with children and new funds for social housing. Manchin was opposed to most of these proposals early on, arguing that they would dramatically increase the public debt (a characteristic argument of centrist Democrats and Republicans).

“This is a no on this legislation” – On Fox News Sunday, Manchin announces he won’t vote for the Build Back Better bill. Game over. pic.twitter.com/p0rCu4kl7M – Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2021

Biden had tried in every way to convince Manchin, agreeing to reduce the ambitiousness of the reform – which had gone from the 3,500 billion of the initial proposal to 2,200 – and by personally negotiating with Manchin himself, without success. The White House spokesman, Jen Psaki, commented on the news defining that of Manchin “a sudden and inexplicable reversal of his position, and a violation of the commitments made with the president”.

Manchin is 73, has been in office since 2010 and is considered the most conservative of the Democratic senators. Today he is practically the only big shot in the party who is against termination of pregnancy, in favor of maintaining investments in fossil fuels, against equating gay marriage with that between heterosexuals, and against severe restrictions on purchase and use. of firearms. Many of his positions can be explained starting from the state in which he has been systematically elected for many years now: West Virginia, which is one of the poorest in the country, as well as one of the most homogeneous from an ethnic point of view. Almost only white people live there, poorly educated and often in economic difficulty due to the progressive closure of the many coal mines in the area.

It is not clear whether there is still room for convincing Manchin to approve the reform.

For the Democrats, the disapproval of Build Back Better that would be a big deal: support for Biden has been in decline for months, and Democrats need a political victory ahead of the mid-term elections scheduled for fall 2022. If you voted today, the Democrats would lose control of the House. which would jeopardize the possibility of proposing and passing reforms such as the Build Back Better in the last two years of Biden’s tenure.