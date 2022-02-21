Joe Burrow’s teammates on the Bengals who were fined after losing the 2022 Super Bowl

It was not enough to lose the Super Bowl at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams, now two of Joe Burrow’s teammates have been sanctioned financially by the league.

The memory of having lost Super Bowl 2022 still very much alive Cincinnati Bengals, as if it had been yesterday. However, it is time to turn the page and think about the next season of the National Football League (NFL).

For a moment, the Ohioans had the Vince Lombardi trophy in their hands, but a comeback by the Los Angeles Rams, coupled with the warmth of their people at home, favored the matthew stafford’s troop and company for win top honors.

There was nothing Joe Burrow could do to prevent it, as could his teammates, although he may two of them are having a little worse than the rest, well have been sanctioned by the league after falling on the grid of SoFi Stadium.

Lose, cry and pay

Players who will have to resort to their bank accounts to respond to the NFL sanction after losing the 2022 Super Bowlaccording to the news agency, Reuters, are VErnon Hargreaves III and Isaiah Prince.

Hargreaves III will have to pay $5,555. as a result of showing an unsportsmanlike attitude, while Prince will have to pay $4,722 dollars for unnecessary roughness after a sack suffered by his quarterback, Joe Burrow, in the final quarter of the engagement.