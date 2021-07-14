Joe Exotic: the Amazon series with Nicolas Cage has been canceled

There was a lot of anticipation for the TV series Joe Exotic starring Nicolas Cage as the infamous tiger breeder ‘Tiger King ‘, but as reported by Variety, the project was canceled. This was confirmed by Cage himself, announcing that the cancellation was wanted by Amazon.

“I’ve read two brilliant scripts, which I thought were really excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately considered this material as old because it took a long time to put it together. At one point they thought the project was no longer relevant. “

The story should have focused on Joe Shreibvogel (Cage), aka Joe Exotic, a character who became an internet phenomenon after the release of the docu-series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madnessun. Nicknamed Tiger King, Shreibvogel was an eccentric guardian of the zoo in Oklahoma, tiger breeder, who fought to maintain his park, even at the risk of losing his sanity. He was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2019 after being found guilty of seventeen counts of animal abuse and two counts of commissioned murder for the attempted murder of activist Carole Baskin.

Amazon’s competing platform, Peacock, has instead officially started production on another project related to Joe Exotic: an Etan Frankel miniseries starring John Cameron Mitchell (Shrill) as Schreibvogel.