Joe Jonas talked about how he is preparing for Christmas with Sophie Turner, between Harry Potter and cooking

At the house of Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner, December is under the banner of Christmas movies and of tasty dishes!

The singer spoke with AND! News how they are preparing for the holidays and explained: “We are watching all the Christmas movies. Now, Since I married an English girl, I love to see Harry Potter. They are very Christmas. We have also seen Mom I missed the plane last night, so soon we will see Mom I Missed Plane 2“.

Yes, Sophie was born in the UK and doesn’t hang out with Muggles! In the past, Joe (who is from New Jersey, USA) had said that the basic requirement for dating her was having seen films with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

“Sophie said to me: ‘If you want to go out with me, you have to see the whole Harry Potter saga‘ – the artist recalled in an interview with James Corden – Every Christmas, for the uninitiated, in the UK they broadcast Harry Potter, all the films. Therefore I saw them all like this and I fell in love with them“.

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint from Harry Potter – getty images

Joe Jonas also talked about what they eat at Christmas, continuing to mixing American traditions with English ones: “There will be a lot of different foods. For sure there will be an English dinner, usually the typical Sunday roast. I am thrilled for it Yorkshire Pudding and for a nice turkey“.

“My mom will cook the sweet potato casserole which he does every year. Obviously, food is more of a day event“.

Joe Jonas, 32, and Sophie Turner, 25 – getty images

Is Harry Potter a mountain of food ?! The Jophie are just two of us! Actually three, because even if she didn’t mention it, the little girl is there Willa Jonas, the baby they had in July 2020.

ph: getty images