Joe Jonas: They were his partners before Sophie Turner

In this days, Joe Jonas He is a very happily married man. When you have someone almost as amazing as Sophie Turner at home with you, how come you wouldn’t think to settle down? But the harsh reality is that before he became a family man, he went from girlfriend to girlfriend, and what’s worse, they were very high-profile couples, like Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid.

Sophie and Joe met in 2016, got engaged in 2017, and had a very public first wedding ceremony (thanks Diplo!) in May 2019. They had a much more extravagant (and decidedly more private) one later in the year and today they are a family of 4, after they welcomed their two babies. But before that happened, Joe was a heartthrob. Meet your ex couples!

AJ Michalka

A long time ago, the Jonas Brothers went on tour with the singing sister duo Aly & AJ. The tour must have been pretty good, considering that Joe and AJ dated for almost a year between 2005 and 2006.

Rumor has it that Aly & AJ’s hit “Potential Breakup Song” was actually written about Joe, but the singer has confirmed that it wasn’t. “Flattery” from his “Insomniatic” album, however, was.

Taylor Swift

Who could forget Taylor and Joe’s whirlwind romance? Fun fact: Although we still remember it to this day, it only lasted about three months. Maybe it’s just because we all remember Taylor telling Ellen about her hard break.

“When I find that person who is right for me and is wonderful and when I look at that person, I won’t even be able to remember the guy who broke up with me on the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18,” she said.

Taylor would end up writing several songs about Joe and Joe would do the same thing about Taylor. But over the years and thanks to Sophie Turner (who is swiftieby the way), the two singers made peace.

camilla belle

After Taylor, Joe dated model and actress Camilla Belle from late 2008 to 2009. The Jonas Brothers song is believed to have “Much Better” references Joe dating Camilla, who was “so much better” than Taylor (according to him), but, regardless of whether there’s truth to that claim, the brothers cast Camilla as the love interest in their “Lovebug” music video.

Joe broke up with Taylor shortly after meeting Camilla, but told fans on the Jonas Brothers’ MySpace page that neither party was unfaithful to the other and that the end of their relationship had nothing to do with Camilla. .

Demi lovato

The timeline of Joe and Demi’s relationship is pretty confusing. Some believe that Joe and Demi dated after meeting on the set of “Camp Rock” in 2007, but according to them, that was not the case, although Demi fully admits that she “fell in love” with Joe on set. However, after “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam”they started dating… for about a month.

They were even the cover stars of Teen Vogue magazine for August 2010. When they sat down for the interview, they were happy together and interviewing each other. Only 48 hours after the interview and long before the magazine came out, they broke up and Teen Vogue asked them for a post-breakup interview.

Ashley Greene

In the midst of Ashley’s “Twilight” fame, the actress dated Joe between 2010 and 2011. And strangely, a lot of information came out of them after they broke up. After the end of the Jonas Brothers (the first ending), Joe wrote a story for the Vulture and he really told it all. Although the boys were known to be the prudish boy band with up-and-coming rings, Joe wrote that they got rid of the rings years ago and that he lost his virginity at the age of 20.

He added much more information years later during a Reddit AMA in which he told a fan, “I lost my virginity with this girl named Ashley. You can probably google it. It’s pretty easy to find out. I dated a girl named Ashley, so Google to find out which Ashley is.” Rumor has it that she was not happy with those comments.

Blanda Eggenschwiler

Believe it or not, one of Joe’s longest relationships (before Sophie) was with someone who wasn’t in “the industry” at all. Well, that’s not entirely true. soft Is a model, but his first love is graphic design and he’s pretty good at it. The couple separated after almost two years of dating, between 2012 and 2014.

Gigi Hadid

Before Gigi dated Zayn, the model dated Joe. Although they were together in 2015 for several months, according to Gigi, they met long before. In fact, when i was only 13 years old, Joe asked her out at the Grammys. For the record, the couple had a 6-year age difference.

Sophie Turner

The two first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted getting cozy at the MTV EMAs in November 2016. In October 2017, they announced that they were engaged and married during a Las Vegas wedding in May 2019. Two months later, they married in a second wedding in France with their friends and family. In July 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together, a girl. And this 2022 they received their second child.

