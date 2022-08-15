Joe Keery, the actor who plays Steve in “Stranger Things”, joins another successful series

The 30-year-old star will have a role in the fifth season of “Fargo.” (REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs)

It is no surprise that the stars of stranger things leave for other roles in major film and television productions. We already saw how Millie Bobby Brown shines in the film saga Enola Holmes o Gaten Matarazzo has captivated audiences with comedy Honor Society, from Paramount+. The most recent case is Joe Keeryactor who gives life to Steve Harington in the success of Netflix, since he joined the cast of the fifth season of Fargothe acclaimed series broadcast on fx.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

According to newly revealed information, the 30-year-old artist will be one of the next signings of the television production along with Richa Moorjani (I never) Y Lamorne Morris (woke) . All of them will act together with the main faces of the cast as Juno Temple, Jon Hamm Y Jennifer Jason Leigh, who were also selected this year. The filming of the new episodes will begin during the fall of this year in the United States.

Joe Keery plays Steve Harrington in “Stranger Things.” (Netflix)

Keery will play Gator Tillman, while Morris and Moorjani will play Witt Farr and Indira Olmstead respectively. For now, the in-depth details about each of these fictional pairs are not known, but it is known that the new installment of the anthology of the police genre and black humor will be set in the year 2019. “When is a kidnapping and not a kidnapping? kidnapping, what if your wife is not yours?” This is how the brief premise of what will be seen in the future is defined.

“Particularly funny,” was how it was described by John Landgraf, the president of FX. “There’s always a balance between how dramatic and how comedic it is, and this is the more comedic end of the spectrum. I really love it,” he added. It is expected that the release of the following chapters of Fargo either in 2023 or, at the latest, in early 2024.

The fourth season of the series, broadcast in 2020, starred Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw and Jack Huston. (FX)

Fargoan anthology series that is still alive

Created by Noah Hawleythe series is loosely inspired by the 1996 film of the same name directed by coens brothers . It debuted on the air in 2014 through the signal fx and, since then, it has remained on the channel’s grid due to the good reception of its differentiated stories in each season, according to its anthological format. The first is the one that was most based on the 90s film, although each situation has different endings while still including unexpected narrative twists and violence that characterized the original material.

Throughout its four seasons, stars such as Billy Bob Thornton, Allison Tolman, Colin Hanks, Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Patrick Wilson, Ted Danson, Jean Smart, Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis, Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, and Jack Huston. Soon, the main cast will be renewed for the fifth time to narrate another captivating story.

KEEP READING:

FX confirmed that there will be a fifth season of Fargo

Cobra Kai 5: the first images confirm the return of Mike Barnes and the dojo war

The final season of Atlantaone of the best series of the 21st century, already has a trailer