Joe Manchin, the maverick Democratic senator who resurrected Biden’s moribund agenda | International

The United States Capitol is a veritable labyrinth with 540 rooms, so one of the windowless rooms in the basement seems like the perfect place to conspire. In this scenario, the negotiations began a little over 10 days ago between the leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, and the rebellious senator Joe Manchin III, a centrist in the Trump territory of West Virginia, where the former president won in the last election by 70 points. Both announced last Wednesday by surprise an agreement that woke Washington from the suffocating slumber of July, after months of tug-of-war between the party and its most conspicuous fifth columnist. His intention was to keep the pact a secret during the negotiation. And they succeeded, precisely in Congress, with its more than 6,000 accredited journalists. They also hid it from their own: “Shit,” Senator Tina Smith (Minnesota) wrote on Twitter that day. “[Estoy] Stunned, albeit in a good way.”

The Reducing Inflation Act (the most carefully chosen words of the season in Washington) incorporates measures to lower the cost of prescription drugs and the price of health insurance, imposes new taxes on large companies and the largest fortunes and encourages green energy and the purchase of electric vehicles with the promise of reducing carbon emissions by 40% by 2030. It has also meant – in the absence, of course, of its sanction by both Houses, where it could still die – an unexpected infusion of blood to the agonizing political and economic agenda of Joe Biden, who has been shunned by good news lately.

He had another that same day, with the approval of a rule in the Senate to encourage the national production of microchips against China, but, alas, the relief was temporary: on Thursday the data came out that spoke of a contraction in GDP for the second quarter consecutive and the debate about whether or not that means the entry of the United States into a recession became, like almost everything lately, in another front of the culture war.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer gives a news conference on Capitol Hill on July 28. MICHAEL REYNOLDS (EFE)

Biden has spent more than a year trying to carry out his star plan, the Build Back Better, grandiose promise of social spending (“the greatest since Lyndon B. Johnson”) and indefatigable slogan (build back better) of the campaign that brought him to the White House. It has also been nearly two weeks since Manchin last refused to support him, citing his usual fears that he would further fuel inflation. And that was no longer even a shadow of what it was: of the 3.5 billion dollars (3.42 billion euros) of the original version (which later remained at 2.2, an amount that Manchin rejected in December) has ended, with another name, in an expense of 369,000 million.

the liberal New York Times has defined it, however, as “historic” and as “the most ambitious plan ever undertaken by the United States to prevent the tragic warming of the planet”, while the conservative The Wall Street Journal polled several economists to conclude that the deal “reduces the federal deficit by about $300 billion over a decade,” but its “effect will be relatively small and won’t be felt for several years.”

And the truth is that the US economy, a nightmare for the average citizen at the gas pump and in the shopping cart, is not for long waits. Inflation gallops for months from one record to the next, reaching 9.1% in July, the highest in four decades. Manchin has clung to that fact during this time to refuse to give Biden his vote, crucial in a Senate divided exactly in half. The last time he said that he would prefer not to do so, he argued that he needed to see the inflation figure for August to be convinced and to have arguments with which to defend his support before voters.

Although the data for August has obviously not come out yet, Manchin finally gave in to pressure from Schumer, for whom it was crucial that Congress not go on vacation (next Friday) without this matter resolved. His decision has not been so influenced by the fact that the rest of his benchmates have been publicly attacking his indecision for some time, such as the advice of experts such as the economist Lawrence Summers, Secretary of the Treasury under Bill Clinton, and some concessions that he has managed to extract for West Virginia .

For Manchin, who was governor before being first elected to the upper house in 2010 in a decidedly Republican seat, his state is always high on his list of priorities. And not just for electoral reasons. According to Open Secrets, an independent organization that follows money in relations between economic and legislative powers, he was the congressman who received the most donations in this electoral cycle from the sectors of natural gas, coal mining, oil, tobacco and car dealers.

He is supposed to have an estate of eight million dollars that he has not been able to amass with his salary as a public official of 184,500 dollars a year, but, among other sources of income, thanks to the salary he receives from Enersystems, a company founded by him and that gives I work for his son; the firm paid him up to nearly $1.5 million in 2020. West Virginia is one of the poorest and poorest-infrastructured territories in the Union, relying heavily on the fossil fuel industry, for which Manchin has achieved in the agreement several important concessions, among others, free way for the construction of a shale gas pipeline (which is obtained by the technique of fracking).

Like many senators, he makes a show, perhaps to ingratiate himself with his compatriots, that he does not like Washingtonian life (“My worst day as governor was better than my best day as a senator,” he told the magazine GQ in 2018), and spends his time in the federal capital on a yacht named Almost Heaven (almost heaven, as in the beginning of the ode country to John Denver’s West Virginia). Registered in Charleston, he is docked at the capital’s gleaming waterfront, the city’s penultimate development.

As soon as the agreement was made public, Manchin resorted to explain himself to the place where he is most comfortable: talk line, local star Hoppy Kercheval’s show on Metro News radio, “the voice of West Virginia.” His announcer asked him three times what had made him change his mind, without knowing the latest inflation data yet. Manchin, who connected from his refuge in the mountains, where he is recovering from the coronavirus (curiously, Schumer, like Biden, also just passed through), avoided answering, trying to make it clear that what was agreed is not a “Build Back Better diminished”, but something very different, revealed that the president was left out of the negotiation (“it was Schumer and mine”) and ended by saying that, given the disagreements, “it was perfectly possible that it had not gone ahead”.

Kyrsten Sinema, Democratic Senator from Arizona, this Thursday on Capitol Hill in Washington. MICHAEL REYNOLDS (EFE)

And that derailment could still come: the pact will be processed by the fast track of budget reconciliation, which bypasses the requirement of filibustering, so 60 votes in the Senate are not necessary. But even then its approval is not guaranteed. “We will need to stick together and work long hours with your nights for the next 10 days,” Schumer told his team. “It will be difficult”. The Democrats have 50 seats, exactly half of the upper house, so when the vote is taken, predictably next week, none can be missing, and that, in times of the contagious subvariant of the BA.5 coronavirus, which is rampant by the United States, it cannot be taken for granted (the last to fall was, this Thursday, Richard J. Durbin, from Illinois).

But it is also important not to forget another crucial character in this plot, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who has come and gone with Manchin in her opposition to the flagship measures of the Biden Administration. Sinema, who has cultivated her image of unpredictable politics, which allowed her to win a seat for the Democrats in 2019 that was Republican for the previous 24 years, has declined to comment publicly on what she thinks of the agreement, and her aides say that she still he is studying it.

The Republicans, for their part, have made it clear that they will not support the initiative, and their leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, has not been able to hide his anger this week. In a meme that made a fortune shortly after the Supreme Court struck down federal protections for abortion in late June, two characters (one representing him and one representing Schumer) were seen having a race in a swimming pool. While Schumer dove into the pool and played by the rules, McConnell cheated to win, running off the curb and into the water in time to look like a fair victory. These days Fox News commentators have turned that meme on its head, lamenting the unexpected sagacity shown by the Democrats at the end of this political term: in addition to the Inflation Reduction Act and the microchips Act, they are about to pass the first major drug rule in nearly 20 years, as well as another to shield same-sex marriage.

