Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara would have gotten engaged.

The most talked about couple of 2014, at the center of gossip for an alleged flirtation – never officially confirmed but leaked from the several photos that portrayed them happy together – now seems even about to take the plunge.

According to recent revelations by AND! News, Joe Manganiello (True Blood) did the proposal to the actress of Modern Family, Sofia Vergara, Christmas Day. And based on the size of the engagement ring, this would be a tough proposition to say no to.

The news is particularly sweet – depending on how you look at it – because Manganiello he previously revealed to People in June that his “famous crush” was Vergara. The 38-year-old actor was also caught looking at the Colombian star’s ass before the two started dating. These are the dreams that come true!

Seriously, these two are so beautiful together, we can only imagine how gorgeous their babies would be. You know the saying: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby in a pram.

Zap2it reached out to both Manganiello and Vergara for comment, but has not yet received an answer. For Vergara, this would be the second marriage, after the one with Joe Gonzalez, married very young and with whom she had a son, Manolo.

We just have to wait, even if from the photos that Vergara publishes they look like a beautiful family.

