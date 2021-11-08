Joe Perry’s autobiography with Johnny Depp’s preface on Tsunami Edizioni

Joe Perry with David Ritz

Rocks – My life in and out of Aerosmith

Foreword by Johnny Depp

November 18, 2021

“Self Shakespeare had ever written a work on brotherhood in rock, the two protagonists would undoubtedly have been Joe Perry And Steven Tyler“. – Guitar World

“Joe Perry gave us the best book ever written on AEROSMITH“. – The Boston Globe

«An unbridled and exciting journey in the career of one of the greatest rock guitarists. Fasten your seatbelts!”. – slash.

Prior to global success, chart-topping records and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Joe Perry he was just a little boy with a passion for diving and marine biology who lived in a small town in Massachusetts. Then, almost by chance, he heard the sound of an electric guitar and his life changed.

The guitar became for him first a passion and then a real obsession, a way to be able to express himself and at the same time let off steam, and it didn’t take long before he formed a band. One evening, after a concert, she met a cheeky young singer named Steven Tyler, and shortly thereafter the legend of the AEROSMITH that would make them famous beyond belief.

Over the decades that have passed since that time, literally everything has happened: successes, failures, devastating fights, drugs, alcohol, detoxification, epochal concerts, immortal songs, abandonments, reconciliations. “Rocks”Retraces all this without leaving anything to the imagination, and indeed Joe Perry he tells himself with an unexpected and commendable candor, accompanying us through a life that has seen him both reach the top and hit the bottom … several times.

Joe Perry is a solo guitarist and principal composer, along with Steven Tyler, of the vast majority of the songs of the AEROSMITH, one of the most famous rock bands of all time. His life is narrated in this book.

David Ritz is a famous ghostwriter who has written more than fifty books together with some of the most important stars in the history of music – such as Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles, Lenny Kravitz And Smokey Robinson, to name just a few. He also writes for numerous magazines and newspapers, such as Rolling Stone, People and the New York Times. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Roberta.