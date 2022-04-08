Joe Russo Says What the “Secret Ingredient” of Marvel Movies Is

Director Joe Russo He knows perfectly well what has been the greatest virtue of Marvel Studios for his films to become hits. For now, we are talking about 27 titles that have been released over almost fifteen years, since the promising debut of Hombre de Hierro in 2008 until the box office conquest of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. Between one and the other, the great superhero franchise has raised the humble amount of $25 billion dollars globally. So whatever the determining factor, from the beginning we can assure you that it has worked perfectly.

Of the Top 15 highest-grossing movies of all time, Marvel Studios produced a total of six. Its strongest exponents are Avengers: Infinity War ($2,048 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($2.797 million), titles that also coincide in having been directed by the same pair of filmmakers: brothers Anthony and Joe Russo.

The second of them recently inaugurated a new film festival, Sands International Film Festival, at the University of Saint Andrews, based in the town of the same name in Scotland. For the sake of the event, Joe Russo had a chat with dead line around his path. And of course, his fruitful intervention in the MCU tapes was a major theme.

One of the questions raised was why Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, chose to offer the Russos the directing chair of Captain America and the Winter Soldier (2014). At that time, they were two filmmakers with little experience in the film field and with a history made up mostly of comedy series. So how did Feige know they were the best fit for an action-heavy feature film?

From Joe Russo’s perspective, the key was always humor, clearly a staple of his films. sitcombut also from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Well, Marvel’s secret ingredient is that Kevin likes movies to be entertaining. And entertainment usually involves humor“he commented. “I think Kevin really enjoys putting movies to the test. He likes to sit in a test screening and listen to the reactions. So if the audience laughs, you can hear their response. You can understand: ‘Okay, every 2 minutes they enjoy a little bit of the movie’. And that’s a solid way for him to gauge how the movie will perform with an audience. So I think humor is very important to him.«.

You might also be interested in: Joe Russo (Endgame) asks creatives to “oppose the money machine”

The filmmaker also recalled that, before the MCU, he was no stranger to fight scenes. For example, Joe Russo digested an episode of the acclaimed series Community where the characters star in a battle with paint guns that acquires epic dimensions, as if it were a parodic war film. In fact, Kevin Feige decided to contact the Russos after seeing that final chapter of the second season.

«Of many ways, Community It has a tone similar to that of the Marvel movies. Slightly more complex from a humor standpoint, but very similar in tone. And I think that [Feige] saw that and appreciated it. She loved the show and told me that she looked forward to seeing all the episodes we directed. I think very early on, he was like, ‘Who are these guys?’ And then he called us on the phone,” Joe told dead line.

From directors Joe and Anthony Russo, this year will bring the thriller The Gray Man to the Netflix catalog. With Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas as stars, its premiere is scheduled for July 15.