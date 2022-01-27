Joe Whale, from scribbles in the classroom to the millionaire contract with Nike (after the works for William and Kate)

Joe Whale he is only 12 years old but he has already made a name for himself, indeed a nickname, in the world of illustration. The Doodle Boy the boy who scribbles can count on 120 thousand loyal followers on Instagram, almost 50 thousand on YouTube, a smartphone application and a website on which he sells prints of his drawings to hang on the wall and a line of clothes decorated with his creations. And now his passion has also made him win a contract with Nike. The story of this little boy from Shrewsbury, a small English town near the border with Wales, is destined to inspire other peers, parents and teachers, around the world.

AT SCHOOL

It all started a little over a couple of years ago, just before the pandemic changed everyone’s life. Joe was continually scolded by the teachers because in class, instead of listening, he was distracted by drawing, or scribbling to literally translate it from English doodle. Instead of scolding him, the parents decided to value their child’s unconscious need for creativity and enrolled him in an art class, which he began attending in the hours after school. “When we realized he didn’t do enough art at school, Father Greg told the Times we enrolled him in a specialized course and his teacher told us that he was gifted with a particular talent. So we published some of his works online ».

On the advice of the teacher, they helped him create an Instagram profile where Joe started posting his drawings. The first to contact them was the manager of a restaurant, who asked the young artist to draw a mural on one of the walls of his structure. In these two years many have looked for him: he has decorated the walls of some hospitals and has even illustrated a series of children’s books published by an American publisher. The first is called Game of Scones, and is a children’s story written by Eric Luper. His fame then also reached Los Angeles, where in 2020 Joe had to search for an agent and in a short time he was commissioned to illustrate the set of a NBC television program, Little Big Shots. In a short time Joe became so popular that he was even noticed by the Dukes of Cambridge. Kate And William in fact, they entrusted him with the representation of one of their train tours in December 2020. Subsequently, on the occasion of Father’s Day Joe gave the parent a pair of Nike sneakers, personalizing them with his unmistakable doodle. And when the multinational realized the boy’s artistic talent and what his story could have taught others, he contacted him.

THE FATHER

“They understood how positive and inspiring Joe is,” explained his father. The Doodle boy will become co-creator, i.e. co-author of multimedia content to promote the brand and encourage little ones to be more creative. For Joe it is a dream come true: the agreement with «Nike is a really great thing, one of my dreams. And there will still be a lot of new things to come that I am very excited about. I keep telling myself: do what you love, scribble. It makes me feel really good. I’m proud of myself. I don’t think too much about what I do but I leave my mind free. I don’t make plans, I draw what I’m feeling at that moment ». Joe has been drawing since he was three and has always loved to represent monsters and aliens. An innate inclination that the father, ironically, explained as follows: «I don’t think he took it from me. I have always loved art but, realistically, I have to say that my imagination took it all from my mother ». “When I’m angry I go to my room and start drawing,” The Doodle boy told the British newspaper it makes me happy and it’s one of the most relaxing things I do. ” Joe’s future seems already written but his incredible adventure is only at the beginning.