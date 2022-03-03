Joe Wright presents a musical version of ‘Cyrano’

..

“The original play is riddled with lengthy dialogue, but…what if those dialogues were songs?” This is the question that Dinklage himself throws into the air, assuring that the director of the film “lives and breathes cinema” and that has been reflected in the film and in his interpretations within this very personal vision of the classic. “And he carries it inside, on the surface. And so are the characters in ‘Cyrano,'” he points out.

The one with ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’, acknowledges Wright, “is one of the most famous love triangles ever written, but with this film I wanted to create something completely new”, affirms the director in this preview clip for Europa Press in which He anticipates that his film has “a very romantic and extravagant atmosphere” and “extraordinarily unpredictable” characters.

“After seeing this film I hope that audiences leave the cinema with a renewed sense of love and beauty,” confesses the British director.

A “PURE AND POETIC” MUSICAL

“Joe creates worlds that are very full of life in which to interpret and immerse yourself,” says Haley Bennett, the film’s female lead, who assures that the director “infected them with his deep passion for telling this story. “Turning it into a musical has made it great. Joe’s imagination grows with each image, each new idea, the costumes, the locations, the songs, the dances… the result is very pure and poetic,” says Kelvin Harrison, Jr., the actor who brings Christian to life. .

The film, nominated for four BAFTA awards, including Best British Film, and an Oscar for Best Costume Design, has a screenplay by Erica Schmidt and its official synopsis is as follows: “Ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (Dinklage) dazzles in confronting both his razor-sharp verbal wit and his stinging sword in a duel.But convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his great friend, the brilliant Roxanne (Bennett), Cyrano is hesitant to declare his feelings to her. ..and meanwhile, his beloved Roxanne falls in love at first sight with Christian (Harrison, Jr.).”