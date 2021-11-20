Joel and Ethan Coen’s True Grit, with Jeff Bridges and Matt Damon

“The Grit”Is a 2010 film directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, with Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, Hailee Steinfeld And Josh Brolin, film adaptation of the writer’s novel of the same name Charles Portis serialized in 1968 in the magazine The Saturday Evening Post, more faithful than the previous 1969 film of the same name, the latter starring John Wayne. The Grit received ten Oscar nominations in 2011. Before filming began, Ethan Coen said the film would be a more faithful adaptation of Charles Portis’ novel than the 1969 version: “it is partly a matter of point of view. The book is entirely told by a 14-year-old girl. That kind of thing reverses the feeling it gives you, in a certain way. I think the book is a lot more fun than the movie was, so I think, sadly, they’ve lost a lot of humor, both the situations and his voice. It also ends differently than the movie. The main character – the little girl – is seen 25 years later, when she is an adult. Another point that is a bit different from the film adaptation – and maybe that’s just because of the time it was made – is that it’s much tougher and more violent than the film reflects. Which is part of what’s interesting about this“.

Synopsis

14-year-old Mattie Ross is on the trail of Tom Chaney, the hired killer who murdered her father. To find him, the girl hires the toughest of the sheriffs she can find, Reuben J. “Rooster” Cogburn, and insists on following him in the manhunt among the Indian territories. They are joined by Texas Ranger LaBoeuf.

The novel by Charles Portis it had already been used in 1969 by Henry Hathaway to make a film that has remained etched in the memory above all for the figure of its protagonist (an authoritative and now elderly John Wayne with one out of order eye constantly covered by a black blindfold, a characteristic that will make him almost an icon, in a role that allowed him to finally reach the Oscar). A decent product that film, but not one of the best among those made by the director. The Grit made by the Coens, remake and critical “rereading” of history, it certainly has higher ambitions. It also appears to be a typical western with a classic system, but everything is as always “reinvented” in the way (and according to their particular sensitivity and vision of things) of the two creative brothers, more or less always great and often excellent (perhaps of all they have achieved, only Ladykillers was disappointing, which is no small feat in a fairly consistent and rather varied filmography like theirs). The film is a fairly articulated reflection on the theme of revenge (often “central” in the cinema of the two directors) treated this time, however, with a more relaxed and at times surreal perspective, really very original while respecting “formal” the canons of the “genre” , but this does not mean that their hand proves to be less light and provocative, as it is full of sulphurous veins and tasty notes (the caustic corrosive humor characteristic of their cinema) which, however, do not affect in the least the climate of extreme violence that permeates in good the story starts. The real “novelty” is however entirely concentrated on the figure of the girl, read here no longer as the classic “passive” and submissive figure to be enslaved, but rather as a proud and stubborn “ante-litteram feminist” vengeful and a a little petulant but already projected into the future, which anticipates the twentieth century that is upon us and consequently assumes the role (and the weight) of a symbolic emblem of impending modernity.