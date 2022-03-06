Joel Campbell scored in Rayados’ victory against América for Liga MX (VIDEO)

The Costa Rican attacker, Joel Campbell, scored the first goal in Rayados de Monterrey’s 2-1 victory against Club América for matchday nine of Liga MX.

The Costa Rican attacker, Joel Campbellhighlighted once again in the MX Leaguebecause he collaborated with an important annotation so that Monterey Striped tied and built the comeback against America club in local condition and in game corresponding to the ninth date of the contest.

This former Club León player is facing his second season in this royal team from Mexico and, although he did not have much prominence at the beginning of the campaign, it seems that the arrival of the coach Victor Manuel Vucetich he fell in luxury, for show his quality with this goal.

Campbell entered as a starter and beyond that he did his job, at minute 38 of the commitment managed to beat Guillermo Ochoa’s goalafter a strange rebound play where he was able to send the ball to the bottom to give his team the tie.

The Eagles” They started by winning the game with a score of

Álvaro Fidalgo at minute 34 of the first part, however, later the goal of the Costa Rican team fell and, at minute 49 of the complementary stage,

Rogelio Funes Mori scored the winning goal.

With this result, Rayados

snapped a four-game winless streak and reached 9 units to be placed in position 10 of the standings, while the most winning team of Aztec football stayed in 6 points in the last place of the classification.