After the realist version of Justin Kurzel and that of Roman Polanski, comes the monochrome adaptation of Coen

The first poster of The Tragedy Of Macbeth, new adaptation of Joel Coen starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. A24 will take care of theatrical release of the film by 25th December before the global launch on Apple TV + scheduled for January 14. McDormand said:

Many English teachers at school start with Macbeth’s work because they say it attracts 14-year-olds. It is a scary, dense, disturbing text, filled with murders, prophecies, chaos and witches. When I was in junior high I starred in the sleepwalking scene and a couple of parts with witches. I auditioned a couple of times for Macbeth productions but never really pursued it, until I hit the stage at the Berkeley Repertory Theater. With Joel, Lord and Lady Macbeth have become an elderly couple at the end of their ambitions and not at the beginning. I think it’s a great intuition.

The Tragedy Of Macbeth: Joel Coen’s movie poster

Washington plays the role of the protagonist, while McDormand plays the role of Lady Macbeth. The cast also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. Coen also produced the project with McDormand and Robert Graf. Carter Burwell composed the score and Mary Zophres did the costumes. Below is the synopsis of the work and the poster:

Written between 1605 and 1608, after “Othello” and “King Lear”, “Macbeth” stages the story of Macbeth who, formerly a vassal of King Duncan of Scotland, devoured by ambition and the lust for power after three witches they prophesied a future as a sovereign, together with his wife he plans and carries out the regicide to ascend the throne. Defined by scholars, from time to time, the tragedy of murder, evil, damnation, ambition and fear.