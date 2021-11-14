News

Joel Coen’s movie poster

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read

After the realist version of Justin Kurzel and that of Roman Polanski, comes the monochrome adaptation of Coen

The first poster of The Tragedy Of Macbeth, new adaptation of Joel Coen starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. A24 will take care of theatrical release of the film by 25th December before the global launch on Apple TV + scheduled for January 14. McDormand said:

Many English teachers at school start with Macbeth’s work because they say it attracts 14-year-olds. It is a scary, dense, disturbing text, filled with murders, prophecies, chaos and witches. When I was in junior high I starred in the sleepwalking scene and a couple of parts with witches. I auditioned a couple of times for Macbeth productions but never really pursued it, until I hit the stage at the Berkeley Repertory Theater. With Joel, Lord and Lady Macbeth have become an elderly couple at the end of their ambitions and not at the beginning. I think it’s a great intuition.

The Tragedy Of Macbeth: Joel Coen’s movie poster

Washington plays the role of the protagonist, while McDormand plays the role of Lady Macbeth. The cast also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. Coen also produced the project with McDormand and Robert Graf. Carter Burwell composed the score and Mary Zophres did the costumes. Below is the synopsis of the work and the poster:

Written between 1605 and 1608, after “Othello” and “King Lear”, “Macbeth” stages the story of Macbeth who, formerly a vassal of King Duncan of Scotland, devoured by ambition and the lust for power after three witches they prophesied a future as a sovereign, together with his wife he plans and carries out the regicide to ascend the throne. Defined by scholars, from time to time, the tragedy of murder, evil, damnation, ambition and fear.

Other articles that may interest you from the sites of our Network:


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin expecting their third child? The indiscretion – Shows

September 28, 2021

Bitcoin mining scandal in Iran, the main stock exchange involved

October 1, 2021

Price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polkadot

October 11, 2021

Angelina Jolie to the gymnasts who reported abuse: “I admire your courage”

September 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button