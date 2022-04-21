Joel Embiid’s message to Drake

With the game winner of Joel Embiid in overtime, the Philaldephia Sixers are only one success away from already qualifying in the second round, which they will have a first opportunity to do on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. The room was in turmoil as it returned to the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals and the title, and all seemed well for the Canadians, who dominated, leading by 17 points at the start of the second quarter as Joel Embiid was struggling with 5 points and 4 lost balls in the first quarter.

The public had a field day to chamber the Cameroonian, drake in the lead from the bench.

“In the first half Drake was there saying, ‘He (Joel) can’t play here,’ explained Tobias Harris. “I said to him, ‘He can play here, that’s for sure.’ That he puts this shot and really dominates in the second half, it was huge. »

After Joel’s game winner 0.8 seconds from time, which sealed the match, Drake and the pivot exchanged a few words.

Joel Embiid: “I’m coming for the sweep. I hope that you will be there. » Drake: “I’ll be there”

“I didn’t really hear him, but obviously he’s still talking,” Embiid said. “Of course, I had to let him know. Obviously, we’re going to try to win Game 4 and sweep them. Tonight we didn’t play our best basketball. I lost way too many balls and the team did the same. We will have to take care of the ball and take offensive rebounds. We didn’t do that tonight. »

Via Sixers.com