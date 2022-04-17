Joel’s watch in The Last of Us and the items in video games that are not just things

We live surrounded by things. That photograph on the wall, the stuffed animal you have hidden in a drawer, that Game Boy that no longer works, or that movie ticket for that 2006 movie that you keep in your wallet, is much more than that. Because objects have a powerful emotional value that videogames know how to use to build their stories.

When in product design and development we talk about the value of something that we want to launch on the market, three dimensions of said value are studied: economic, functional and the emotional. This can also be applied to a video game. Think of Bloodborne. You arrive at an area full of enemies and at the bottom you see an object that you can pick up, so you ask yourself: “how much will it cost me to get it? What will it do for me?” These two questions respond to the economic and the functional. But you also think, at least if you know what Miyazaki games are about, and what will that gossip tell me, how will it affect me emotionally? In Bloodborne, every weapon, armor or item has a little piece of lore inside it, and what’s written there can give you a good kick to the heart. I still remember when, when playing Dark Souls III, I found some item that seemed to speak of the disappeared Artorias, Solaire or Sif…Oh, the tears come back. But this emotional value does not only come to us through the text of these descriptions. Video games like Gone Home, Unpacking, Kingdom Hearts or The Last of Us are capable of crushing our souls with the mere appearance of a specific object on the screen. How do they do that?

What they do to make a cassette tape, what comes out of a moving box, a paopu fruit or a broken wristwatch move us, cause us nostalgia or sadness, is not something only the video game knows how to do, whatever. In fact, It is something more typical of the cinema. If you’ve seen Citizen Kane, you’ll remember how the film made you feel nostalgic when reading “Rosebud” on the protagonist’s sled, or when he said that word. You may not remember this movie, but you sure do remember the episode of The Simpsons entitled “Citizen Burns” in Spain and “El Oso de Burns” on the other side of the Atlantic. In it, Mr. Burns becomes obsessed with retrieving an object, a old teddy bear named Bobo. In the eyes of anyone, it is nothing more than a rag, but for him it symbolizes a happy childhood, lost and that will never recover. Because Mr. Burns has endowed Bobo with enormous sentimental value. And the funny thing, the magical thing about it, is that it’s something that only he can feel. Neither Smithers nor Maggie nor Homer feel the teddy as he does. How do we bring this to the video game? Let’s talk about Joel’s wristwatch. Next I will make spoilers of the prologue of the first part of The Last of Us, only from its first fifteen minutes.

For me, the boot of The Last of Us is one of the best in video game history. It’s fast-paced, it works like a tutorial being exciting, it gets you fully into the situation and it closes in a perfect and very dramatic way. In it, Joel and Sarah appear, father and daughter. Joel is a contractor and is suffering from the hard brick crisis that hit the whole world starting in 2008. Saddened, he comes home and his daughter receives him congratulating him on his birthday. He gives her a wristwatch. Sarah is the only joy Joel has left in his life. She puts on the watch and that’s when the cordyceps outbreak manifests. At the end of this episode, Sarah is dead and Joel’s watch is broken. It will always mark the time when his daughter died and the world fell apart. This is how that watch, that thing, acquires great emotional value. And since the player has also lived and played that prologue, that emotional value is tattooed on his chest. Thus, that watch becomes our Bobo bear and Joel’s.

Prologues are a great time to add meaning to an object

Kingdom Hearts does something similar with its prologue. Kairi, Rikku and Sora live on the beach of Destiny Islands. What happens next will make them separate forever, travel, change and mature, but there is one element that will always keep them together: the paopu fruit, a star-shaped food. what they share with each other. As with Joel’s watch, the paopu symbolizes a transition between a happy time and a more complicated one. And whenever it appears on the screen, the player will feel just that. But this way of using objects not only serves to make us feel something concrete when we see them, it is also used to have an excuse, always at hand and that does not affect the main plot, so that the narration advances. I explain. Thanks to that watch, Ellie and Joel talk, and it also serves to trigger events between them in the second part. The same thing happens with Kingdom Hearts. The paopu connects Kairi and Sora, and serves to further separate Rikku from both. Alfred Hitchcock baptized the use of these elements as “MacGuffin”.

In narrative terms, a MacGuffin is very comfortable. We give emotional value to something at one point in the video game, preferably at the beginning. As the fiction progresses, we make that object connect two people, and when we want the story to progress between them, we just have to put it on the screen. Therefore, it is good that it is always at hand. When they see it, there is friction between the two characters and things happen. There are a thousand examples of MacGuffin in video games similar to these two, and they are very recurrent in titles with a special interest in building an interesting narrative between characters. For example: Sir Francis Drake’s ring in the Uncharted saga, Heavy Rain’s Origami, the hidden blade in Assassin’s Creed… If we go to the movies, the name that their owners put on the boots of their toys in the saga Toy Story is too. Every time Woodie, Forky or Buzz teach it, advance your relationship. But an object can be used in many other ways to move us. Two of the coolest cases are Gone Home and Unpacking.

Neither the paopu nor the wristwatch mean anything until things happenI love Gone Home. I think Fullbright’s 2013 video game is still a master of how to present player notes, information on things, and how do you place these in a room. What Kingdom Hearts and The Last of Us do is give us two items with no emotional value at first. Neither the paopu nor the wristwatch mean anything until things happen in both games. that give them meaning. Once Riku, Kairi and Sora separate, and after Sarah’s death, they already have it. What Gone Home does is present us with objects that they already have a strong emotional value when we find them but, as players, we still don’t know what it is. This trick serves the title to ask us to find out and, in doing so, understand what is happening and who lives in the house we entered.

Gone Home continues to be a benchmark in how to narrate with objects

As players, it is exciting to enter each room of the house that we go through in Gone Home, see photos stuck inside a closet, the songs of a cassette tape, album stickers, a key, a bracelet… And knowing, through their emotional value, their owners. Unpacking, the wonderful Witch Beam title, also does something similar. We are a girl who moves over the years from house to house and, upon reaching each one of them, she takes the objects out of the boxes that speak of that specific moment of their life. And with this that Unpacking does, we come to a great narrative trick with items: making these not only tell us stories individually, but also do it when talking to each other. An eraser doesn’t tell us anything, but if we see an eraser, colors and a pencil, we know that our protagonist paints. And if that pencil is bitten, we can sense that she has anxiety. A music tape does not mean anything by itself, but if it connects with a love note, it is no longer talking about the favorite songs that a couple share.

I love the way a video game assigns emotional value to an objectPersonally, I love the way a video game assigns emotional value to an object. I love how a little thing represented with pixels and polygons is capable of absorbing, like a sponge, so many feelings and emotions that she then throws at my face with the force of a slap. The photo that James Sunderland hides in his wallet in Silent Hill 2, the snapshots that Max keeps in Life is Strange, the sword of Artorias that Sif wields with her jaws… These things know how to be narratively more powerful than a conversation, because they let us think, they give us space to feel and interact with the heart. And it is that you may forget what Joel said to Ellie when he met her, but the moment she meets her watch again, it’s unforgettable.