Joey Ayala, ‘D’ spinoff helps St. Francis pull away from Riverside-Brookfield, clinch Metro Suburban Red title – Shaw Local

RIVERSIDE — While the undefeated St. Francis football team has a prolific offense, its defense also has a flair for football.

“Everyone on defense, we work together,” senior defensive end Joey Ayala said. “We carry out our checks correctly. Everyone is going to the ball. We swarm. Fly on the poo.

After the Spartans scored on their first two possessions on Friday, it was the defense that swarmed in to stop inspired host Riverside-Brookfield before the Spartans trailed 35-14 in the showdown of leaders Metro Suburban Conference Red.

For the seventh straight week, St. Francis (8-0, 4-0 in MSC Red) scored at least 35 points while allowing no more than two opposing scores.

The win secured the MSC Red Championship in the Spartans’ final year as part of the conference. They hope to beat rival IC Catholic Prep for the fourth straight year to secure an undefeated regular season.

“It’s always nice to win the conference. These guys work hard,” St. Francis coach Bob McMillen said. “Hats off to RB. They played very hard tonight. But it’s always nice to leave the subway for the last time and win the conference, to come out as champions.

Leading only 14-7, Saint-François opened the second half on RB (5-3, 4-1) just like the first. The Spartans scored on their first two possessions to open a 28-7 advantage.

Brady Piper scored on a 2-yard run after a 21-yard gain on the previous play and quarterback Alessio Milvojevic found Dash Dorsey for a 4-yard TD pass. Milvojevic found Dorsey for a 28-yard TD pass with 5:26 left for the game’s final score — their third TD connection on the night.

“Every time we come out of the game slow in the first half,” said Milvojevic, who passed for 183 yards. “We have to start like we start in the second half every game. We just have to change.

A problem Friday was 12 penalties per 100 yards in penalties accepted, mostly for holding or trespassing. .

“With the change in weather, I think we handled the ball well on the way out. We got hurt with a lot of big penalties in the first half,” McMillen said. “It seemed like every time we had a big play, we got a penalty. We have to clean things up. We need to be more disciplined.

Milvojevic scored the Spartans’ first TD from a 1-yard run, then hit Dorsey on a 50-yard bomb.

RB responded as quarterback Diego Gutierrez executed a play pass beautifully and found Luke Kumiskis wide open in the middle, turning their 10-yard strike into a 74-yard TD play.

Less than five minutes before halftime, the Bulldogs threatened to tie the game but the Spartans stuffed them at four-and-one at 4. St. Francis ran out the remaining 4:11, missing a 45-yard field goal at the expiry of the allotted time. .

Earlier in the first quarter, Gutierrez rushed for 53 yards on St. Francis’ 14. The Bulldogs reached the 12 and then missed a 30-yard field goal.

“We worked on it all week, we trained hard, but we never gave up,” Ayala said. “On the pitch, we hit it and we make it work.”

Dorsey had seven catches for 122 yards and Amari Head (121 yards) and Piper (113) both went for over 100 yards.

Gutierrez passed for 230 yards, most of it going to Iggy Bielobradek (five catches, 106 yards), who had a nice 15-yard touchdown catch in third quarter coverage, and Kumskis (four catches, 111 yards ). Gutierrez also rushed for 66 yards.

The Bulldogs also had some big defensive plays. Drew Swiatek’s midfield interception in the second quarter came two plays after Head’s 61-yard run was nullified by a holding penalty. The Spartans missed field goal followed Chris Brown who interrupted a pass in the end zone.

“We had a great first half, the guys knew they had to go out and fight all the time and we did that,” RB coach Sam Styler said. “A few big plays here, a few drops, had a few key plays. If we got to those, it could have been a different ballgame. But still proud of my guys, the way they fought.