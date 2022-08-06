Joey Bada$$ | Partial return in time ★★★½

In 1999, Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott was only 4 years old. This did not prevent him from using that year to call his first mix tapepublished in 2012. The spirit of 1999 is more that of the previous few years, that of the golden age of hip-hop, according to many: beats imbued with jazz and soul, stories from the streets, flows unique and articulated.

Pascal LeBlanc

The Press

With this first collection of tracks, the young Joey Bada$$ made an impression similar to that made by Nas, in 1994, with Illmatic. At only 17 years old, he already mastered all facets of his art. His first album, B4.Da.$$, launched on his 20th birthday, confirms his talent. Two years later, in 2017, Joey Badmon replies with ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, much more political and militant. The following years are mainly devoted to television (Mr Robot, Power Book III).

Thus, 10 years after his first offering and a few weeks after his visit to Montreal as part of the Jazz Festival, the New Yorker offers 2000Following 1999. This continuity is indeed heard during the first half of the album, but over the songs, the sound of the 1990s fades.

Statik Seleltah and Chuck Strangers, who had participated in 1999contribute to the retro atmosphere thanks to their beats which shock and soothe at the same time. The third piece, Where I Belong, exudes a beautiful melancholic nostalgia. Joey even picks up for the occasion a flow that we hadn’t heard from for a while. Brand New 911 (with Westside Gunn) and Eulogy are other pieces that stand out. Welcome Back could have been left out, mainly due to the presence of Chris Brown…

The strongest moment of 2000 occurs on Survivors Guild. The Brooklyn rapper then returns to the mental health problems of his childhood friend Capital STEEZ, who committed suicide in 2012. The two founding members of the Pro Era collective had recorded together Survival Tactics for 1999. The circle thus closed by this heartfelt tribute, Joey Bada$$ will perhaps be able to continue his ascent with more lightness.