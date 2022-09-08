Joey Barton (ex-OM) insults Neymar from “FDP”

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in the history of the France team

Joey Barton only spent one season with Olympique de Marseille but has become one of Stade Vélodrome’s darlings. The former midfielder was present with the Marseille fans this Wednesday evening on the occasion of the first day of the Champions League against Tottenham (2-0). If the Spurs won against Marseilles reduced to ten, the 40-year-old Englishman followed the meeting in the visitor parking lot.

Around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Bristol Rovers coach was filmed by a Marseille supporter, who threw out the name Neymar Jr. After a (very) short moment of reflection, Joey Barton blurted out: “Son of pu* *”. A video that should be talked about in the sphere of the round ball.