Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo gobble up 63 and 40 hotdogs in 10 minutes each to win America’s “Most Iconic” Contest

Eating 63 hotdogs in ten minutes and keeping a smile and composure. That is what Joey Chestnut, world champion of the specialty, achieved this Monday in the contest that has been held every July 4 for more than a centuryin Coney Island (Brooklyn), a classic national holiday in the United States.

Despite his absolute dominance in the specialty, the 15 times champion, with a broken leg, fell short of the record set in 2020 when he ate 76 whole hot dogs, including the bun, in 10 minutes. That is why he apologized to the public for not be in the best of his form and vowed to prepare “harder” for future appointments.

A competition with a century of history

Chestnut often eats hot dogs and “about once a week” participates in contests, according to AFP. Of course, after the binge this Monday, he does not plan to eat anything until the next day.

But judging by the distance that separates him from the second and third place, Geoffrey Esper (47.5) and James Webb (41)his crown does not seem to be in danger at the moment.

“Joey Chestnut is a superior force that defies the laws of physics”says organizer George Shea.

Joey Chestnut, winner of the hot dog contest, at Coney Island in New York. YUKI IWAMURA AFP

In the female competition of the event, the eight-time champion Miki Sudo gobbled down 40 sausages in 10 minutes as well. The champion returned to the competition sweeping after a year of absence due to her pregnancy -she exhibited her baby in the competition- although he was also short of his record of 48 puppies.

Far behind was last year’s champion Michelle Lesco, who ate 26 and Sara Rodriguez, 23.5.

Sudo, who recognized that he also eats chicken and vegetables, assured that he will lower the binge with fruit.

Sometimes two by two the sausages disappeared in a jiffy in the mouths of the contestantswho dip their bread in the half dozen glasses filled with water (exceptionally), sodas or lemonades, displayed around the incessant plates of hot dogs, to make it go faster and not choke.

Michelle Lesco (left) and Miki Sudo (right), the best eaters in the competition, SARAH YENESEL EFE

In a distinctly american holidaywhere the colors of the flag were omnipresent on pants, shirts, socks or caps, animated by musical performances and cheerleaders, the contestants came from all over the country and beyond borders, such as Australia or Africa.

This contest is without a doubt the “most iconic sporting event in American history,” says Shea, who in the first post-pandemic edition expected up to 35,000 spectators.

After two years of the covid pandemic, the contest returned to the place where it used to take place, in front of the legendary Nathan Handwerker restaurant that gives its name to the contest born in 1916, in the Coney Island movie theater, on the shores of the Atlantic in the extreme south of Brooklyn. .

As if the binge on the contest wasn’t enough, the organizers announced the donation of 100,000 hot dogs to the food bank of New York City.